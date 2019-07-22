306 Heritage Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A great new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! This spacious 1900 SQFT ultra clean 4 bed 4 bath town-home, located 15 miles North of Minneapolis with easy access to 35W. Home features high ceilings, fresh neutral paint colors, a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, fireplace, & deck off the living room. 2 stall garage. Community amenities include: walking distance to shops, banks, and great dining options. Community enjoyment are: walking paths around the pond & neighborhood, a dock & gazebo with picnic tables & a secure and private outdoor pool. Nearby fun includes: Chomonix Golf Course, Bunker Beach Waterpark, Lakeside Commons Beach. Available August 5th, long term lease preferred! RENT: $1700, DEP: $1700. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 1 small dog may be accepted with long term lease and extra deposit. Not approved for section 8.