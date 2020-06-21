All apartments in Chanhassen
Find more places like 8796 N Bay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chanhassen, MN
/
8796 N Bay Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

8796 N Bay Dr

8796 North Bay Drive · (952) 893-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chanhassen
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8796 North Bay Drive, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come view this beautiful detached 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhome with access to Lake Riley, available early August in Chanhassen!

This property features a beautiful layout with a private patio, hardwood floors and many updates.

Other amenities include an attached 2-car garage, central air conditioning, fireplace, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit washer and dryer and more!

Tenants responsible for electric, gas, water/sewage. Trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent.

Security Deposit: $1,780. No Smoking. Pets are welcome (two max) with owner approval and additional fees.

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8796 N Bay Dr have any available units?
8796 N Bay Dr has a unit available for $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8796 N Bay Dr have?
Some of 8796 N Bay Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8796 N Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8796 N Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8796 N Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8796 N Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8796 N Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8796 N Bay Dr does offer parking.
Does 8796 N Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8796 N Bay Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8796 N Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 8796 N Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8796 N Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 8796 N Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8796 N Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8796 N Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8796 N Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8796 N Bay Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8796 N Bay Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venue
515 West 78th Street
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd
Chanhassen, MN 55317

Similar Pages

Chanhassen 1 BedroomsChanhassen 2 Bedrooms
Chanhassen Apartments with GarageChanhassen Apartments with Parking
Chanhassen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN
Little Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity