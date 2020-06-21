8796 N Bay Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Come view this beautiful detached 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhome with access to Lake Riley, available early August in Chanhassen!



This property features a beautiful layout with a private patio, hardwood floors and many updates.



Other amenities include an attached 2-car garage, central air conditioning, fireplace, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit washer and dryer and more!



Tenants responsible for electric, gas, water/sewage. Trash removal, yard care and snow removal included in rent.



Security Deposit: $1,780. No Smoking. Pets are welcome (two max) with owner approval and additional fees.



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!