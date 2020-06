Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 06/01/20 Duplex - Property Id: 274961



If you like Art Deco, you will Love this place. This charming one bedroom apartment is located in downtown Cambridge, MN. Walking distance to the hospital, post office and entertainment. Rent includes; water, heat and garbage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274961

Property Id 274961



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5760934)