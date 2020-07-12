14 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, MN with parking

In the land of 10,000 lakes, it should come as no surprise that Buffalo, MN, was named for the abundance of buffalo fish in the neighboring lake a few hundred years ago. Yes, buffalo the fish, not the mammal!

Buffalo, Minnesota, isn't exactly a stone's throw from Minneapolis and St. Paul, but you can reach the state's two largest cities in about 45 minutes via Minnesota State Hwy 55, which also happens to run right through town. Buffalo offers a small-town charm with proximity to cultural activities -- oh, and did we fail to mention the lakefront property? If swimming in summer and shacking up in an ice house to fish in winter sounds like your idea of a good time... well, what else can we say but "Welcome home"? See more