/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
184 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Center, MN
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Warehouse District
20 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
7 Units Available
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1147 sqft
Modern apartments in a wooded environment, west of Highway 169. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook swimming pool. On-site courtyard, dog park and basketball court. Gas and water included in rent.
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Nicollet Island
12 Units Available
The M. on Hennepin
10 2nd St SE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1350 sqft
Close to everything that makes Northeast pulsing, downtown Minneapolis' newest apartment complex is opening soon. 24/7 gym, underground parking, open floor plans, electric vehicle charging stations and upscale interior options. Overlooks the Mississippi River.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
North Loop
17 Units Available
Velo
115 N 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1089 sqft
Luxury units with fireplace in a unique, inspired community. Easy access to 170+ bike and walking trails, shopping on the first level, organic grocery store next door, public transportation, and rental bike stations
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Downtown West
31 Units Available
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1175 sqft
Prestige. Price. Convenience The Churchill, located on Marquette Avenue South near the heart of downtown Minneapolis, is an elite address for those with a taste for luxury. Every apartment has at least one balcony with spectacular views.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
35 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Blackstone
8 Units Available
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1103 sqft
Located steps from The Shops at West End and the best shopping and dining of St. Louis Park. Luxury community features pool, elevator, bocce court and yoga classes. Units offer granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
3 Units Available
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1018 sqft
Spacious townhomes with walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Private laundry. All residents enjoy access to community barbecue area. Garage parking is also available. Near Highway 169.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Warehouse District
3 Units Available
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
979 sqft
Great Mill City location in the beautiful North Loop neighborhood. Near all amenities. Luxury units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Grounds offer pool, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Nicollet Island
14 Units Available
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
983 sqft
Restored alcoves, 1-2 Bedroom apartments in historic Northeast Minneapolis. Lofts with exposed brick and block walls. Fine concrete floors, ductwork and timbers. Picturesque city views. Lofts with private entries. Gas grills and patios.
Verified
1 of 162
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Nicollet Island
120 Units Available
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1258 sqft
Introducing Rafter, 283 brand new apartments and penthouses built with quality concrete construction by more than 600 men and women. The 26-story building has unobstructed views in all directions.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
$
Nicollet Island
71 Units Available
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Blackstone
137 Units Available
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1087 sqft
Meet Elan West End: the newest addition to the St. Louis Park skyline. These luxe one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment residences rival anything you’ve seen in the Twin Cities. Sophisticated and cool. Relaxing and warm. Inviting interiors.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Robbinsdale
42 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Warehouse District
77 Units Available
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1405 sqft
Now Open! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in-person tour. Join us Tuesday-Thursday every week from 12 pm - 1 pm CST for Live Open Houses! RSVP on FB at @SecondSecondMPLS.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Warehouse District
1 Unit Available
700 Washington Avenue N
700 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1500 sqft
Enjoy expansive true industrial style loft living in the heart of the North Loop in this 3rd floor Tower Lofts 2BR, 2BA. Features include 14 ft.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Sheridan
1 Unit Available
1440 Marshall Street NE
1440 Northeast Marshall Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1590 sqft
Live in the heart of historic Nordeast Mpls, along the Mississippi River, in this beautiful recently remodeled River Run 2BR plus den, 2BA townhome.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Warehouse District
1 Unit Available
401 2nd Street N
401 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1629 sqft
Come live in the heart of the North Loop in one of the best buildings the neighborhood has to offer, 5th Ave Lofts! This 2BR, 2BA features over 1300 square feet of open concept living space, gourmet kitchen with stainless/granite/island with
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Warehouse District
1 Unit Available
615 N 1st Street
615 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1236 sqft
Live in the heart of the North Loop in this super affordable River Station Condos 2BR, 2BA with great natural light and private balcony. Features include upgraded kitchen cabinets, in-unit updated laundry and heated underground parking.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
1511 Utica Avenue S
1511 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1116 sqft
*1 month free on 12-15 month leases* Central Park west offers an amazing West End location with unparalleled amenities.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Nicollet Island
1 Unit Available
315 1st Avenue NE
315 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1169 sqft
*One month free plus 6 months free parking* Our homes feature stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl flooring and oversized windows and balconies.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Warehouse District
1 Unit Available
212 N 1st Street
212 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1539 sqft
Get over 1750 square feet of living space and two indoor heated parking stalls in the heart of the North Loop, just steps from restaurants, shopping, grocery and parks in this 4th 212 Lofts condo.
Similar Pages
Brooklyn Center 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Center 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrooklyn Center 3 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Center Accessible ApartmentsBrooklyn Center Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Center Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Center Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN