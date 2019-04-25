All apartments in Arden Hills
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:43 PM

1467 County Road E West

1467 County Road E W · No Longer Available
Location

1467 County Road E W, Arden Hills, MN 55112

Amenities

Welcome to a wonderful condo represented by Jenny Donahue and Linda Wallin w/Renters Warehouse. Available June 1. The property is located at 1467 County Road E West in Arden Hills, located just 2 blocks from Bethel University, Lake Johanna parks and trails and sits behind Lindey's Steakhouse! This building is on the property of this great restaurant but has a private driveway, tons of parking and very quiet. The home has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom all on 1 level with a large living room and open floor plan. ALL UTILITIES are included in the rental price of $1150. Security deposit $1150. You are responsible for paying only the cable, internet and telephone, along with $7/mo reporting fee. Professionally managed with 24/7 customer care. Sorry, the owner says NO pets. Looking for a long term lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 County Road E West have any available units?
1467 County Road E West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden Hills, MN.
Is 1467 County Road E West currently offering any rent specials?
1467 County Road E West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 County Road E West pet-friendly?
No, 1467 County Road E West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden Hills.
Does 1467 County Road E West offer parking?
Yes, 1467 County Road E West offers parking.
Does 1467 County Road E West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1467 County Road E West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 County Road E West have a pool?
No, 1467 County Road E West does not have a pool.
Does 1467 County Road E West have accessible units?
No, 1467 County Road E West does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 County Road E West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1467 County Road E West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1467 County Road E West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1467 County Road E West does not have units with air conditioning.
