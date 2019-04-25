Amenities

Welcome to a wonderful condo represented by Jenny Donahue and Linda Wallin w/Renters Warehouse. Available June 1. The property is located at 1467 County Road E West in Arden Hills, located just 2 blocks from Bethel University, Lake Johanna parks and trails and sits behind Lindey's Steakhouse! This building is on the property of this great restaurant but has a private driveway, tons of parking and very quiet. The home has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom all on 1 level with a large living room and open floor plan. ALL UTILITIES are included in the rental price of $1150. Security deposit $1150. You are responsible for paying only the cable, internet and telephone, along with $7/mo reporting fee. Professionally managed with 24/7 customer care. Sorry, the owner says NO pets. Looking for a long term lease!