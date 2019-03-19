All apartments in Andover
Find more places like 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Andover, MN
/
15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest

15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply today at www.pathlightmgt.com!

Gorgeous rambler in great Andover location! 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large kitchen with many custom cabinets. Solid oak floors in kitchen, dinette and foyer. Main floor laundry. 3 bedrooms on one level. Huge family room downstairs with two additional bedrooms and full bath. Large low-maintenance deck. Oversized 3 car garage. Lot has many trees. Andover schools! A must see!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest have any available units?
15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest have?
Some of 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 15811 Yellow Pine Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNChamplin, MNBlaine, MNAnoka, MNFridley, MNElk River, MN
Rogers, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNBrooklyn Center, MNCrystal, MNNew Hope, MNColumbia Heights, MNSt. Anthony, MNRobbinsdale, MNIsanti, MNGolden Valley, MNVadnais Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University