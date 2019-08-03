All apartments in Andover
13312 Tulip Street NW

13312 Tulip St NW · No Longer Available
Location

13312 Tulip St NW, Andover, MN 55304

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a picturesque covered porch entrance and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a large deck and lots of outdoor space, along with access to the detached two-car garage. The interior features plush carpeting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and plush carpeting throughout for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with beautiful wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and easy access to the rest of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13312 Tulip Street NW have any available units?
13312 Tulip Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Andover, MN.
What amenities does 13312 Tulip Street NW have?
Some of 13312 Tulip Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13312 Tulip Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
13312 Tulip Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13312 Tulip Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 13312 Tulip Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Andover.
Does 13312 Tulip Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 13312 Tulip Street NW offers parking.
Does 13312 Tulip Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13312 Tulip Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13312 Tulip Street NW have a pool?
No, 13312 Tulip Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 13312 Tulip Street NW have accessible units?
No, 13312 Tulip Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 13312 Tulip Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 13312 Tulip Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13312 Tulip Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 13312 Tulip Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
