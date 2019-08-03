13312 Tulip Street NW

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts a picturesque covered porch entrance and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a large deck and lots of outdoor space, along with access to the detached two-car garage. The interior features plush carpeting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and plush carpeting throughout for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with beautiful wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and easy access to the rest of the home.