Wyoming, MI
Waterchase
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Waterchase

3100 Waterchase Way SW · (616) 202-5537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2915-206 · Avail. Aug 28

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 2935-205 · Avail. Aug 7

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3040-102 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 3040-103 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 2975-202 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3020-311 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterchase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Nestled within lush landscaping surrounding a beautiful private pond, Waterchase Apartments is the most coveted apartment community in Wyoming, MI.As a resident of Waterchase Apartments, you’ll have access to all of our amenities including the resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, expansive fitness studio, sand volleyball and basketball courts, grilling pavilion and gas fire pit, resident business center, and dog park. Our community offers beautiful apartments with multiple floor plans and designer finishes; each with gourmet kitchens, gorgeous views, in-suite washer/dryer, and upgraded units available.Call today to schedule your personal tour of our exclusive Wyoming, MI apartments and experience the extraordinary life at Waterchase!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for a dog, $250 for a cat
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45/month per dog, $25/month per cat
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies
Parking Details: Detached garage: $20/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterchase have any available units?
Waterchase has 9 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Waterchase have?
Some of Waterchase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterchase currently offering any rent specials?
Waterchase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterchase pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterchase is pet friendly.
Does Waterchase offer parking?
Yes, Waterchase offers parking.
Does Waterchase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterchase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterchase have a pool?
Yes, Waterchase has a pool.
Does Waterchase have accessible units?
No, Waterchase does not have accessible units.
Does Waterchase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterchase has units with dishwashers.
Does Waterchase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waterchase has units with air conditioning.
