Amenities

Nestled within lush landscaping surrounding a beautiful private pond, Waterchase Apartments is the most coveted apartment community in Wyoming, MI.As a resident of Waterchase Apartments, you’ll have access to all of our amenities including the resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, expansive fitness studio, sand volleyball and basketball courts, grilling pavilion and gas fire pit, resident business center, and dog park. Our community offers beautiful apartments with multiple floor plans and designer finishes; each with gourmet kitchens, gorgeous views, in-suite washer/dryer, and upgraded units available.Call today to schedule your personal tour of our exclusive Wyoming, MI apartments and experience the extraordinary life at Waterchase!