Waterchase

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for a dog, $250 for a cat
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45/month per dog, $25/month per cat
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies
Storage Details: Detached garage: $60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.