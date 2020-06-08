1430 Thurston St

Amenities

Freshly painted 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home with basement. Fenced back yard. Baseboard heat. Well water. Very close to association beach and park. All sports Wolverine Lake Privileges. $30 annual fee for access. Tenant pays gas and lights. Pet acceptable with additional fee/deposit with approval.



Requirements:

No evictions or judgments in the last 3 years.

Must have verifiable income-2.5 X rent, satisfactory rental history.

Screening includes background check and credit evaluation.

Approval takes 1-2 business days. Minimum 12 month lease.



$30 non-refundable application fee for 1 Application( 2 applicants)

The property can be held for up to 1 month max with receipt of security deposit and a signed holding agreement. Move in cost is equal to First month rent + Security deposit + any additional pet fees/deposits.

Pet Deposits are non refundable.



