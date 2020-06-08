All apartments in Wolverine Lake
1430 Thurston St

1430 Thurston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Thurston Street, Wolverine Lake, MI 48390
Walled Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home with basement. Fenced back yard. Baseboard heat. Well water. Very close to association beach and park. All sports Wolverine Lake Privileges. $30 annual fee for access. Tenant pays gas and lights. Pet acceptable with additional fee/deposit with approval.

Requirements:
No evictions or judgments in the last 3 years.
Must have verifiable income-2.5 X rent, satisfactory rental history.
Screening includes background check and credit evaluation.
Approval takes 1-2 business days. Minimum 12 month lease.

$30 non-refundable application fee for 1 Application( 2 applicants)
The property can be held for up to 1 month max with receipt of security deposit and a signed holding agreement. Move in cost is equal to First month rent + Security deposit + any additional pet fees/deposits.
Pet Deposits are non refundable.

Like us on FaceBook for more information today!!

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Real-Deal-Management-LLC/89858272099?ref=hl

.

(RLNE5851545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Thurston St have any available units?
1430 Thurston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolverine Lake, MI.
What amenities does 1430 Thurston St have?
Some of 1430 Thurston St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Thurston St currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Thurston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Thurston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 Thurston St is pet friendly.
Does 1430 Thurston St offer parking?
No, 1430 Thurston St does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Thurston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Thurston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Thurston St have a pool?
No, 1430 Thurston St does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Thurston St have accessible units?
No, 1430 Thurston St does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Thurston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Thurston St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Thurston St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Thurston St does not have units with air conditioning.
