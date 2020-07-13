Apartment List
/
MI
/
westland
/
apartments under 700
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:30 PM

22 Apartments under $700 for rent in Westland, MI

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
Results within 5 miles of Westland

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Eye
24651 W Mcnichols Rd
24651 West Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$690
675 sqft
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 247314 1-Bedroom Units Includes: water heat wall to wall carpet garbage disposal large living room window view kitchen with dining area spacious closet space ascent wall stove and refrigerator Apply at TurboTenant:
Results within 10 miles of Westland

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brooks
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brooks
9967 Grandmont Ave
9967 Grandmont Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
19708 Sharon Ct
19708 Sharon Ct, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath. Pets okay with pet fee. Section 8 okay. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and backyard lawn care. Window a/c.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Brightmoor
18333 Schoolcraft
18333 Schoolcraft Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
This building is located two blocks west of the Southfield Freeway on Schoolcraft Street. 18333 Schoolcraft is located between Roselawn and Penrod Streets. This building which is just south of Grandmont Park has an updated kitchen and restroom..

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
23600 West Seven Mile - D112
23600 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
1307 Monroe Street - 15
1307 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$600
380 sqft
West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19087 Bentler - 6
19087 Bentler St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom heat water included near shopping areas

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
21455 W. Seven Mile - 8
21455 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom heat and water included near shopping areas

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19061 Bentler St Apt. - 8
19061 Bentler St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom heat and water included near shopping areas

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19086 Chapel St. Apt - 8
19086 Chapel St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19086 Chapel St. Apt - 8 in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19060 Chapel St. Apt - 5
19060 Chapel St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom with heat and water included near bus routes and shopping areas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
20551 Lahser Road - A19
20551 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply! A 13+month lease is available. Enjoy this clean and spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit equipped with stove, refrigerator in a 2-story garden style building.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
14431 Pennsylvania Road - 101
14431 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
1 Bedroom
$679
750 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
1414 Electric Avenue - 233
1414 Electric Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Lincoln Park, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a street-view of car-bustling Fort Street.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
8637 Carlin St
8637 Carlin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$699
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8637 Carlin, Detroit - 8637 Carlin, Detroit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus Den! Spacious, updated home now available for rent! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16885 Lahser
16885 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Spacious renovated 1 bedroom unit with all appliances. Next to police station and Majiers, bi annual tenant appreciation BBQ's. Newly renovated apartments with onsite custodian. Veteran building.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
16899 Hubbell Street
16899 Hubbell Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
804 sqft
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase. Please contact (586)563-8053 to schedule a showing appointment. Cute two bedroom, one bath home with hardwood floors and fresh paint.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
19202 Appleton - A114
19202 Appleton St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished

July 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Westland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westland Rent Report. Westland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Westland rents increased moderately over the past month

Westland rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westland stand at $747 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. Westland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Westland throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Westland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Westland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Westland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Westland's median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Westland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Westland than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Westland 1 BedroomsWestland 2 BedroomsWestland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestland 3 BedroomsWestland Accessible ApartmentsWestland Apartments under $800
    Westland Apartments with BalconyWestland Apartments with GarageWestland Apartments with GymWestland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestland Apartments with ParkingWestland Apartments with Pool
    Westland Apartments with Washer-DryerWestland Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestland Furnished ApartmentsWestland Pet Friendly PlacesWestland Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
    Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MI
    Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor