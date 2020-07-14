Apartment List
63 Studio Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI

63 Studio Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Wayne
35000 VAN BORN Road
35000 Van Born Road, Wayne, MI
Studio
$4,500
5500 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR CHILD CARE, SCHOOL, OFFICE AND OTHER USES. MANY ROOMS, OFFICE AREAS AND OPEN AREAS.
Results within 1 mile of Wayne

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westland
1007 S WAYNE Road
1007 South Wayne Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,000
3067 sqft
The Gary & James Dillon Building was Built in 1999. This beautiful brick commercial retail building in Westland is ready for the next great business! The building itself sits on a prime corner lot location, at a main traffic signal.

1 of 54

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westland
1678 S MERRIMAN Road
1678 Merriman Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,760
4102 sqft
***GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR MEDICAL CLINIC/URGENT CARE*** JUST UNDER 4200 SQFT OF RETAIL SPACE WHICH CURRENTLY CONSISTS OF 2 WAITING ROOMS, OVER 10 PATIENT EXAM ROOMS, LAB AREA, PHYSICAL THERAPY AREA, 7 BATHROOMS, CONFERENCE ROOM, 4 RECEPTIONIST
Results within 5 miles of Wayne

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Garden City
6623 MIDDLEBELT Road
6623 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,725
1300 sqft
Commercial building for lease in high traffic area just north of Ford Rd, great location to open your business, 3 private office’s, kitchenette, storage space, building was updated in 2016, corner building that gives you more exposure to your

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Garden City
1812 MIDDLEBELT Road
1812 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$5,000
5400 sqft
Location, Location, Location !!! Up to 5400 Square feet available in Downtown Garden City. Great for office or medical Zoned C2, Retail & Office

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Volks
24710 MICHIGAN Avenue
24710 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
575 sqft
ATTENTION PHARMACISTS, REMODELED, SUCCESSFUL PHARMACY (OWNER MOVED OUT OF STATE), IS NOW READY FOR NEXT BUSINESS OWNER, THIS IS LOCATED IN WEST DEARBORN ON MICHIGAN AVE. NEAR TELEGRAPH WITHIN A QUARTER MILE OF 12 DIFFERENT DOCTORS OFFICES.

1 of 3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westland
32927 Warren
32927 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 120O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.

1 of 3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westland
28962 Warren Road
28962 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,600
1600 sqft
OPEN YOUR BUSINESS HERE! Located on a main and busy road. Many Commercial uses. Affordable lease. Gross Lease. Was an Alteration shop. No PARTY STORE, HAIR SALON OR TATTOO PARLOR.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Garden City
30260 CHERRY HILL Road
30260 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$3,500
3000 sqft
There are 2 separate units. You have access to 3,000 sq ft of the 5,000 sq ft building. This unit is located on the East side. Each unit has separate parking, entrances, HVAC and electric. Shares water. Newer built 2001 and upgraded in 2010.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westland
28974 Warren Road
28974 Warren Rd, Westland, MI
Studio
$2,100
2400 sqft
OPEN YOUR DREAM BUSINESS HERE!! Lots of parking and affordable gross lease rates. NO PARTY STORE, HAIR SALON, OR TATTOO PARLOR.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8498 WAYNE Road
8498 Wayne Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$1,950
1590 sqft
Commercial Property with nice size parking lot. Owner will consider dividing the unit into 2 units. New street sign coming soon. The units have new furnace, windows, lot, bathrooms. Fully remodeled Units wont last !!! Suite A is 1590 sq ft $1950.00.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6300 N HAGGERTY Road
6300 N Haggerty Rd, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$2,500
An asphalt-paved parking lot, approximately 2 acres in size with 160+ parking stalls available for lease to stage and/or park cars, trucks or trailers located north of Ford Road and east of Haggerty Road in Canton Township. Close to freeways.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westland
36403 Warren Road
36403 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$2,300
1500 sqft
RETAIL SPACE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Brand New Construction! Prime Location! 6000 sqft building with 4 Store Fronts, one store front left at 1500 sqft. $2300/month! Located next door to Applebee's and across the street from Westland City Hall.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
44245 FORD Road
44245 Ford Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,200
2230 sqft
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE. GREAT LOCATION ON FORD ROAD! TENANT CAN US CONFERENCE ROOM AND LOBBY. INCLUDES WIFI. ACCESS TO BATHROOM ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE. NO REAL ESTATE TENANTS. AGENT OWNED.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Garden City
31535 FORD Road
31535 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,975
1233 sqft
Newer construction space for lease! Located in very busy area of Ford Rd next door to popular Dr.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Garden City
32940 CHERRY HILL Road
32940 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,000
1848 sqft
BUILDING FOR SALE ZONED COMMERCIAL FOR GENERAL BUSINESS. GREAT FOR MEDICAL OFFICE, OFFICE, RETAIL STORE, ETC. RESTROOM AND SMALL KITCHENETTE IN BUILDING WITH 10 PARKING SPACES OUT IN FRONT. ALL DATA & MEAS ARE APPROX NOT GUARANTEED.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
36547 GODDARD Road
36547 Goddard Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$1,200
3300 sqft
THE BEST LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN ROMULUS - RIGHT NEXT TO CVS. 3,300 Square Foot Open Building with Drop Ceilings, Walls, Shelves and Bathroom just 1 1/2 Miles to I-94, 2 Miles to I-275 and 5 mins to Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

1 of 3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Garden City
32965 Warren
32965 Warren Rd, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,100
1000 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE****Open Space ready for lease with a second room for storage and a bathroom.High visibility on Warren Street.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
2184 N BEECH DALY Road
2184 Beech Daly Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$1,075
7000 sqft
VERY SHARP 1100 SQUARE FOOT OFFICE SUITE WITH 4 ROOMS INCLUDING. TOTALLY REMODELED. LEASE TERM IS 1 YEAR OR LONGER. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION. ***NOTE RENT INCLUDES WATER AND GAS. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC ONLY.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6397 MIDDLEBELT Road
6397 Middlebelt Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$2,500
7127 sqft
High Traffic Middlebelt Road as a Direct Route to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Large 7,000+ Square Foot Building with Additional Storage Area. Zoned C-2 General Business with many Possibilities. Corner Location on 3 Lots and Large Parking Lot.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Garden City
31232 FORD Road
31232 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$850
800 sqft
BUSY FORD RD WITH HIGH VISIBILITY. This 800 Sqft Building is in C2 ZONING for plenty of businesses from Office through Retail and Carry Out Restaurant. Located on such a high traffic location with visible parking along the side.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25948 VAN BORN Road
25948 Van Born Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$2,500
1945 sqft
Opportunity to design to your specifications and open a business in the popular Dearborn Heights area. Near automotive shops, and car dealerships.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
38935 Ann Arbor Road
38935 Ann Arbor Road, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,666
2000 sqft
Fantastic office space. Great Freeway access. Multiple sizes available ranging from 2,000 – 26,000 square feet. Medical possible. Large parking lot with land for expansion.

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Garden City
27829 FORD Road
27829 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,200
1000 sqft
**** ZONED C-3 ***** INCLUDED ARE 2 EXTRA LOTS #: 35012011849000 & 35012011850000.

July 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Wayne rents increased significantly over the past month

Wayne rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wayne stand at $621 for a one-bedroom apartment and $809 for a two-bedroom. Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wayne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Wayne metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Michigan as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Wayne metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,373; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Dearborn, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%).
    • Warren, Livonia, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $809 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

