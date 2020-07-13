Apartment List
/
MI
/
wayne
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Wayne, MI with pool

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Wayne
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$934
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
3 Units Available
Westland
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
46424 Killarney
46424 Killarney Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1702 sqft
GORGEOUS 1.5 STORY CONDO FOR LEASE! 2 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE & CABINETS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED LIVING & FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & VAULTED CEILINGS.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
45647 N STONEWOOD Road
45647 N Stonewood Rd, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1370 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! SPACIOUS CONDO IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION! TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH OWN BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. NEUTRAL COLOR. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GOURMET KITCHEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS, LIBRARY, RECREATION AREAS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
41168 N WOODBURY GREEN
41168 North Woodbury Green Drive, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
902 sqft
MIN. 1 YEAR LEASE ---UPDATED 2 STORY BRICK CONDO WITH PRIVATE ENTRY IS LOCATED IN PRIME AREA NEAR I94, I275, HURON METRO PARKS AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, KITCHEN W/ALL APPLIANCES TO STAY INCLUDING W/D.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
200 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
200 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
224 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
224 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
301 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
301 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
432 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 304
432 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
424 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
424 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westland
208 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
208 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Westland
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR LEASE.

1 of 23

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
46449 KILLARNEY Court
46449 Killarney Ct, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 46449 KILLARNEY Court in Wayne County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Wayne
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
21 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
26 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$872
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.

July 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wayne Rent Report. Wayne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Wayne rents increased significantly over the past month

Wayne rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wayne stand at $621 for a one-bedroom apartment and $809 for a two-bedroom. Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wayne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Wayne metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Michigan as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Wayne metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,373; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Dearborn, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%).
    • Warren, Livonia, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $809 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wayne 3 BedroomsWayne Apartments with BalconyWayne Apartments with Garage
    Wayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWayne Apartments with ParkingWayne Dog Friendly Apartments
    Wayne Pet Friendly PlacesWayne Pet Friendly PlacesWayne Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
    Novi, MIPerrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MI
    Mount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
    College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor