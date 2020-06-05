All apartments in Wayland
Wayland, MI
524 N Main St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:27 AM

524 N Main St

524 North Main Street · (616) 805-4997
Location

524 North Main Street, Wayland, MI 49348

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1069 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for MOVE-IN around August 22, 2020.

This beautiful single family home is located on N. Main St in Wayland, offers many amenities, and sits in the perfect location. The house sits next to the Michigan State Police Department, down the road to The Open Road Brewery, Wayland City Park, Metro Health of Wayland and many of the other restaurants and shops that the city offers. This home is ONLY dog friendly. If you are looking to apply and have a dog, please complete the PET PROFILE when you complete your application. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has had some minor updates on the carpet, front door, and the back deck. There is a nice large yard for dog or when entertaining with family and friends. An attached garage and attic give even more space for storage.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this unit is only dog friendly.
$250 Pet Cleaning Fee and $50 monthly Pet Fee.
Deposit of $1,400.

Showings are now being scheduled when you complete our application.
There will be a Rently link here on July 31st to schedule your showings.

Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.
Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.
Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
