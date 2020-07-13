48 Apartments under $700 for rent in Warren, MI

Apartment List
5 Units Available
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.

1 Unit Available
Southeast Warren
13023 Sarsfield Ave
13023 Sarsfield Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13023 Sarsfield Ave in Warren. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Northeast Warren
29201 HAYES RD
29201 Hayes Road, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
AFFORDABLE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO. UPDATED THROUGHOUT... BLINDS, PAINT ECT. SHARED BASEMENT WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE. ACROSS THE STREET FROM MACOMB COLLEGE. DOOR WALL TO BALCONY. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.

1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
1953 Jarvis
1953 Jarvis Avenue, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom newer kitchen cabinets with granite counter top, stove and fridge included. Has a formal dining room and one bath. Has gas forced air, common basement with coin laundry and a storage cage.
Results within 5 miles of Warren

1 Unit Available
Denby
18804 Kelly Rd
18804 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 Unit Available
Durfee
2945 Grand
2945 West Grand Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
4 family flat, 4 units available 2 bedroom, living room, dining room, Please call and email for showing.

1 Unit Available
Kettering
5380 Maxwell St
5380 Maxwell Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$615
975 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Upper unit. Basement is sectioned off for 2 separate sides. Hardwood floors throughout. Click to apply!

1 Unit Available
Finney
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

1 Unit Available
Kettering
5469 Parker St
5469 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedroom home for rent. Tenants pays lights, get and water.

1 Unit Available
Roseville
31623 NARDELLI Lane
31623 Nardelli Lane, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
550 sqft
Well maintained FIRST FLOOR CONDO for lease. Close parking and private entrance. Lease amount includes the association fee which covers outside maintenance, exterior insurance, snow and grass removal.

1 Unit Available
Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 Unit Available
Durfee
2433 La Belle St
2433 La Belle St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 Unit Available
Osborn
18457 Hoover St
18457 Hoover Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$600
1946 sqft
Duplex With Huge Cash Flow Potential... Handyman Special... Cheap! No Bank Qualifying ...

1 Unit Available
Denby
10928 Nottingham Rd
10928 Nottingham Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
566 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.

1 Unit Available
Burbank
12709 Kelly Rd
12709 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
Dear Potential Tenant: Please read the following instructions that we have implemented that will allow for showing of properties during the Covid-19 Pandemic The State of Michigan has implemented a Stay at Home order that has forced many of us to

1 Unit Available
Denby
18514 Kelly Rd
18514 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
723 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.

1 Unit Available
Ferndale
139 EDGEWOOD (upper)
139 Edgewood Pl, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Friday July 3rd. Great price for this recently renovated Ferndale upper unit! Newer carpet, this home is zoned commercial and residential for multiple possibilities. Lowest priced lease on the market! Half basement included.

1 Unit Available
Mcnichols
15395 Linwood 100
15395 Linwood Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
15395 Linwood - Property Id: 172151 This apartment building has been lovingly restored to its original beauty. All units are large and spaceous. On the Lodge Freeway conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown Detroit.

1 Unit Available
Denby
18806 Kelly Rd
18806 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 Unit Available
Denby
11952 Rossiter St
11952 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cozy bungalow home located South of Moross and East of Kelly. This home features a covered front porch, fresh paint and carpet throughout, dining room, hardwood floors in the master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 Unit Available
Harmony Village
16897 SANTA ROSA Drive
16897 Santa Rosa Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
Very nice upper flat has 2 bedrooms, living and dining rooms, 1 bath and basement. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS, NO SMOKING, AND NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 Unit Available
Durfee
13930 WOODROW WILSON
13930 Woodrow Wilson Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$495
7800 sqft
FOR LEASE Only: Great location in Detroit Downtown near Davidson Fwy. Building needs updating. It can have multiple use with lots of potential. Considering all offers. Contact agent with any questions. Buyer/Agent to verify all info.

1 Unit Available
Bagley
17321 Stoepel St
17321 Stoepel St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
2149 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with a shared 2 car garage and basement. Rear balcony with a fireplace in the living room. Carpet througout. Click link to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 Unit Available
State Fair-Nolan
41 W Savannah St
41 West Savannah Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$650
1400 sqft
To schedule an appointment Email your government issued identification, address of property you are interested in viewing and telephone number to contact you to GreatLakesShowingRequest@gmail.

Warren rents declined slightly over the past month

Warren rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Warren stand at $795 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Warren's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Warren, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Warren rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Warren, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Warren is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Warren's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Warren's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Warren than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

