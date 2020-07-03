All apartments in Walled Lake
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

425 OLD PINE Way

425 Old Pine Way · (248) 842-8626
Location

425 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI 48390
Walled Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Gorgeous, premium, updated condominium, end unit, freshly painted with soft neutral gray, new kitchen, new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting, new bath, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous....open and airy, vaulted 10 foot ceiling in great room, attached deep garage with lots of storage, the list goes on...immaculate and ready for you! This condo has so much storage, walk in closet, storage in the lower level.
Rent includes the HOA fee.
Enjoy all East Bay Village has to offer: Clubhouse, pool, hot tub, sandy volleyball area, beautiful grounds with fountain and gazebo.
Fantastic beach area on Walled Lake for your enjoyment.

Pet possible with additional fees …
Must provide: application, credit report, last two months of income, picture ID

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. All agents to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 OLD PINE Way have any available units?
425 OLD PINE Way has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 OLD PINE Way have?
Some of 425 OLD PINE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 OLD PINE Way currently offering any rent specials?
425 OLD PINE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 OLD PINE Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 OLD PINE Way is pet friendly.
Does 425 OLD PINE Way offer parking?
Yes, 425 OLD PINE Way offers parking.
Does 425 OLD PINE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 OLD PINE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 OLD PINE Way have a pool?
Yes, 425 OLD PINE Way has a pool.
Does 425 OLD PINE Way have accessible units?
No, 425 OLD PINE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 425 OLD PINE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 OLD PINE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 OLD PINE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 OLD PINE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
