425 OLD PINE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Gorgeous, premium, updated condominium, end unit, freshly painted with soft neutral gray, new kitchen, new flooring, new carpeting, new lighting, new bath, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous....open and airy, vaulted 10 foot ceiling in great room, attached deep garage with lots of storage, the list goes on...immaculate and ready for you! This condo has so much storage, walk in closet, storage in the lower level.

Rent includes the HOA fee.

Enjoy all East Bay Village has to offer: Clubhouse, pool, hot tub, sandy volleyball area, beautiful grounds with fountain and gazebo.

Fantastic beach area on Walled Lake for your enjoyment.



Pet possible with additional fees …

Must provide: application, credit report, last two months of income, picture ID



