Last updated July 13 2020

38 Apartments for rent in Village of Clarkston, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Village of Clarkston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common...

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court
6603 Squirrel Hill Court, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1698 sqft
Sprawling brick ranch on double lot nestled in quiet sub with award winning Clarkston schools. Bike to nearby downtown Clarkston! Open floor plan with a large kitchen overlooking family room and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Village of Clarkston

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
4477 Louella Dr
4477 Louella Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads. Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
4144 Airport Rd
4144 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
575 sqft
this is one unit of a 20 unit apartment complex ( 2-10 unit buildings), large parking area, coin-op laundry on site, water included, window air conditioning unit provided. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451870)

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
4752 SASHABAW Road
4752 Sashabaw Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Great location on a high traffic street. It could be used as a pizzeria, ice cream shop (walk-up windows), storefront, internet cafe, coffee shop, and many other possibilities. Large paved parking lot with easy access to I-75. 1Mo Rent, 1MO Sec Dep.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
4194 Airport Road
4194 Airport Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$2,800
2950 sqft
Excellent location with terrific investment opportunity for sub-renting or owning. This building is perfectly sized for a day care facility, medical, dental, law firm, or accounting firm, etc. Nicely setup for 1, 2 or 3 tenants.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
4798 Sundale Drive
4798 Sundale Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1357 sqft
Great Clarkston ranch with easy access to I75. Newer updates: roof, kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, furnace & c/a. Interior is currently being painted throughout and new carpet to be installed in living room and family room soon.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
9023 Dixie Hwy
9023 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED THIS CUTE BUNGELO TYPE HOME HAS 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH. IT HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW FLOORS IN BATH AND KITCHEN, NEW BATH FITTERS TUB WITH SHOWER.
Results within 10 miles of Village of Clarkston
Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,091
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Last updated July 11
22 Units Available
Waterford Square
950 Village Green Ln, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$716
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
909 sqft
MAKE WATERFORD SQUARE APARTMENTS YOUR HOME! Enjoy beautifully kept grounds, a great staff, and resort level amenities!
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd., Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1395 sqft
Redwood White Lake is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
137 Dresden Ave
137 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$710
765 sqft
Nice SW ranch home,just fully remodeled, full partly finished basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE506483)

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
7125 PONTIAC LAKE Road
7125 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
2 year lease minimum. Must provide credit report, proof of employment and a bank statement dated no less than 30 days old. Contact listing agent with any further questions. Renovated home ready for new home owners.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2712 sqft
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
6639 Red Cedar Ln
6639 Red Cedar Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2540 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER. You can do a Rent to Own or Purchase on this beautiful property. Enjoy this 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath condo that sits across the lake.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
2818 Treyburn Ln
2818 Treyburn Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Updated 2800 sq. ft., 4 bed, 2 ½ baths West Bloomfield Colonial (Willow/Union Lake) with three car attached garage and full basement. Two story foyer and hardwood floors in living room, family room, formal dining and library/study.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
2880 BIRCHENA
2880 Birchena Cres, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
2467 sqft
EXECUTIVE FULLY FURNISHED LEASE-walk into a beautiful foyer with extensive molding and hardwood flooring. Chef's kitchen, granite countertops, high-end appliances, custom cabinetry w/LED lighting eat-in-nook w/ skylights, First-floor laundry...

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
2580 Dixie Hwy
2580 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$4,000
2800 sqft
2,800 SF freestanding retail building for sale Zoned B-1, Commercial. Located on heavily traveled Dixie Hwy. with traffic counts of 35,000 cars per day. Ample parking, Newer Roof.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
763 S WINDING Drive
763 South Winding Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! VERY CLEAN UPDATED HOME IN PEACEFUL AND PLEASANT LAKE COMMUNITY! THIS HOME IS VERY CUTE AND FUNCTIONAL! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PROVIDE PLENTY OF OFF STREET PARKING! NEWER FLOORING AND CARPETING! UPDATED KITCHEN! BEAUTIFUL

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Flex Lease @ Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,370
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
#705-101 Furnished Apartment w/ Scenic Lookout Available 09/29/20 "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
3559 PORT COVE Drive
3559 Port Cove Drive, Waterford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1378 sqft
BEAUTIFUL PORT COVE CONDO W/ BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF CASS LAKE. MOVE RIGHT IN! WATER AND CABLE TV ARE INCLUDED IN THE LEASE. $40 PER APPLICANT APPLICATION FEE TO APPLY. 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT. CABLE TV IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Village of Clarkston, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Village of Clarkston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

