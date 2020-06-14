24 Apartments for rent in Village of Clarkston, MI with garage

Apartment List
Village of Clarkston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather,... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Encore at Deerhill Villas
4000 Brookside Road, Village of Clarkston, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1673 sqft
With its impressive design, superior comforts and keen sensibility, Encore at Deerhill Villas offers a symphony of style in luxury living that is well within your means.
Results within 1 mile of Village of Clarkston

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5886 WINDWARD Court
5886 Windward Court, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1287 sqft
Looking for a completely updated condo to lease? Look no further! This townhouse has it all! Updated kitchen, baths, newer carpet, fresh paint, updated light fixtures, a one car attached garage and more! Kitchen, baths and entry are updated with
Results within 5 miles of Village of Clarkston

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4477 Louella Dr
4477 Louella Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads. Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Village of Clarkston
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd., Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1395 sqft
Redwood White Lake is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5039 Elizabeth Lake Rd
5039 Elizabeth Lake Road, Waterford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2712 sqft
**FULL RENT IS $2850; however, tenant receives a $20 rent discount IF payment is made through Cloud application AND an additional $30 rent discount if paid ON or BEFORE due date making rent payment $2800** Right on Crescent Lake with full water

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
65 West Brooklyn Avenue
65 West Brooklyn Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
838 sqft
Terrific location and completely updated home in on- trend styles just for you! SS Appliances and Beautiful New Kitchen Cabinets, Refinished oak HW floors in living room and 3 bedrooms, 2 new full baths (2nd in partially finished basement), new

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
93 W Strathmore
93 Strathmore Avenue West, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1164 sqft
93 Strathmore Pontiac 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch with 2 car garage - For a priority showing pleasae fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/93-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6639 Red Cedar Ln
6639 Red Cedar Lane, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2540 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER. You can do a Rent to Own or Purchase on this beautiful property. Enjoy this 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath condo that sits across the lake.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1895 Hunters Ln
1895 Hunters Lane, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1059 sqft
1059 sq. ft. 2 bed, 2 bath Lake Orion ranch condo (Joslyn and Scripps) with two car attached garage and finished walk out basement. Doorwall in living room with access to large deck. Finished basement with full back and walkout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4080 Forest Glen Ct
4080 Forest Glen Court, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Waterford Colonial 1800 sq. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath Waterford Colonial (W Walton and Clintonville) with two car attached garage, full finished basement and nicely landscaped lot on cul de sac.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
149 S VISTA
149 Vista Drive South, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1620 sqft
$1695 FOR ONE YEAR LEASE OR $1550 FOR 2 OR MORE YEAR LEASE. Fabulous Townhouse Style Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Loft and 2-Car Attached Garage.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Ogemaw Rd
121 Ogemaw Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1504 sqft
Please contact via email for prompt response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application.

1 of 24

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Seminole Hills
1 Unit Available
165 Chippewa Rd
165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Application is pending on this home Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Keego Harbor
1 Unit Available
2189 WILLOW BEACH Street
2189 Willow Beach Street, Keego Harbor, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
BRAND NEW KITCHEN, FLOORING, PAINT. ENJOY YEAR ROUND FUN ON OAKLAND COUNTY'S LARGEST LAKE! THIS PROPERTY FEATURES 100 FEET OF WATER FRONTAGE ON KEEGO HARBORS BEST KEPT SECRET DOLLAR LAKE WITH DIRECT ACCESS INTO CASS LAKE. PRIVATE & TRANQUIL SETTING.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3553 Port Cove Drive
3553 Port Cove Drive, Waterford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
All sports Cass Lake Port Cove Condominium offers boat slip, (Onetime fee of $1500.00, annual fee of $200.00) beautiful outdoor pool overlooking Cass Lake, & sandy beach with lakeside gazebo.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
159 CADILLAC Street
159 Cadillac Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
743 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom ranch with a detached 1+ car garage (it is the size of a 2 car!). The house has new flooring throughout, new blinds and a fresh coat of paint. The yard is fenced with a separate dog run.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4021 COMMERCE Road
4021 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake Village, MI
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
6247 sqft
You could live here in time for BOATING SEASON! The pictures are good but you need to see this house to experience it. Overlooking the most sought after lake in Michigan, is this Aspen inspired gem.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Keego Harbor
1 Unit Available
1563 CASS LAKE Road
1563 Cass Lake Road, Keego Harbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1503 sqft
Welcome to turn-key condo lifestyle! Check out the MiLookingGlass 3D Matterport virtual tour, photos and floor plan. This 3-story townhome has so much to offer! A 2 car garage and den (or 3rd bedroom) are located on the ground floor.

1 of 9

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
30 E Sheffield
30 East Sheffield Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
739 sqft
2 Bedroom home in Pontiac - Nice, ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Pontiac. Fresh paint and ready to move in. $775 per month plus $800 security deposit. Must have proof of income and no eviction. $50 application fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Village of Clarkston, MI

Village of Clarkston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

