studio apartments
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:36 PM
88 Studio Apartments for rent in Utica, MI
11179 Hall Road
11179 Hall Road, Utica, MI
$1,700
1700 sqft
Retail or Commercial use. Located on Hall Road with High Visibility and High Traffic Counts. Open floor plan with 10ft ceiling. Space has 8ft overhead door.
Results within 1 mile of Utica
46975 Van Dyke
46975 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
$6,666
4000 sqft
21 Mile & Van Dyke - Prime Retail Corner, End Cap Unit
43130 UTICA Road
43130 Utica Road, Sterling Heights, MI
$2,750
2360 sqft
Fully renovated building located in Sterling Heights on Utica and Van Dyke! Features 8 offices, a large conference room, an additional office with 4 cubicles, 2 baths, kitchen, and beautiful sitting area with a gas fireplace.
13810 Lakeside Circle
13810 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI
$3,700
2480 sqft
Are you looking for a turn key ready retail jewelry store located in a high traffic location? A recently closed jewelry store due to owner retiring. Retail space is equipped with a $250,000 build out and fixtures that are less than 10 years old.
46162 Van Dyke
46162 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
$1,495
1547 sqft
Prime Van Dyke Frontage - Office or Retail Use Permitted - Great Location - Great Condition.
14156 Lakeside
14156 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
$750
532 sqft
BUSINESS SPACE AVAILABLE FOR YOUR NEW IDEAS OR ALREADY FORMED BUSINESS AND WANTING MORE SPACE AND/OR A BUSINESS STORE FRONT...IT'S HERE FOR YOU. RARE OPPORTUNITY, LIVE/WORKS WITH JUST THE BUSINESS AREA THIS TIME FOR LEASE....
7333 Triangle
7333 Triangle Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
$3,783
2270 sqft
New space available in Sterling Heights. Ideal for call center or sales office. 21 built in work stations with additional private offices, conference room, kitchenette and more. Nice finishes throughout. Private entry with private restrooms.
45305 MARKET STREET
45305 Market Street, Macomb County, MI
$2,500
2019 sqft
WHAT A WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY!!!1ST CLASS HAIR SALON/SPA FULL SERVICE...GREAT DESIGN,ALMOST ALL THE FIXTURES REMAIN.OWNER WILL CONSIDER HELPING WITH ANY IMPROVEMENTS IF NEEDED.YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE LOCATION.
45281 Market St
45281 Market Street, Macomb County, MI
$2,400
1188 sqft
Terrific opportunity for your business. This business space has been a very busy nail salon for many years. Great location, easy in and out. Lots of windows for natural light, and just west of Costco.
Results within 5 miles of Utica
17000 17 Mile
17000 17 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
$1,550
893 sqft
Clinton Township office space available. Was once a Music Recording Studio! One good size main area with separate offices adjoining. Manager office with three additional work areas that can fit 6 work stations each. Kitchen area and lavatory.
50777 MOUND
50777 Mound Road, Macomb County, MI
$2,487
3000 sqft
3,000 Sqft - OVERHEAD DOOR - 220 ELEC - Located across from Amazon Center! -
52010 Van Dyke
52010 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
$763
819 sqft
Retail or Office Use - Small Space in Active Shopping Center
8105 SMILEY
8105 Smiley Avenue, Macomb County, MI
$795
650 sqft
Outstanding office building with great curb appeal. Don't miss out on last space available. Great Landlord, clean space, open floor plan
42301 Mound
42301 Mound Rd, Sterling Heights, MI
$10,000
4791 sqft
Custom Built office space - 4,800 sqft up & 4,800 sqft down. 10ft ceilings in lower level, elevator. 3,520 sqft finished upper with 6-8 treatment rooms, new x-ray equipment, reception area, private offices.
39393 Van Dyke
39393 Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights, MI
$900
2360 sqft
Office space offering three units 900 sqft. $900.00 a month, 1200 sqft. $1100.00 a month, 1400 sqft. $1300.00 a month gross lease, furnish unit available. Tenant to pay electricity and gas. First-month FREE RENT!!!
52924 Van Dyke Avenue
52924 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
$1,400
1000 sqft
PROPERTY FOR LEASE located in the heart of Shelby Township at the 24 & Van Dyke Shopping Center. NEAR LOCAL PARKS, SHOPPING, AND VARIETY OF RESTAURANTS. NEAR MANY NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES AND CONDOMINIUMS. Flexible lease terms.
52934 Van Dyke Avenue
52934 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
$1,400
1400 sqft
PROPERTY FOR LEASE located in the heart of Shelby Township at the 24 & Van Dyke Shopping Center. NEAR LOCAL PARKS, SHOPPING, AND VARIETY OF RESTAURANTS. NEAR MANY NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES AND CONDOMINIUMS. Flexible lease terms.
52968 Van Dyke Avenue
52968 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
$2,500
2000 sqft
PROPERTY FOR LEASE located in the heart of Shelby Township at the 24 & Van Dyke Shopping Center. NEAR LOCAL PARKS, SHOPPING, AND VARIETY OF RESTAURANTS. NEAR MANY NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES AND CONDOMINIUMS. Flexible lease terms.
3882 AUBURN Road
3882 Auburn Road, Macomb County, MI
$3,200
1115 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED-BUSY-IDEAL LOCATION-GREAT RATES!!! APPROVED FOR A RESTAURANT from TWP! Newly remodeled Auburn Ryan Plaza (center has fascia updated on whole frontage with newly resurfaced parking lot and landscape), Strip Mall with tenants like
14800 19 Mile
14800 19 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
$1,200
1200 sqft
Office Space Or Retail Store Excellent Traffic Counts Ample Parking Great Opportunity to Create from a Pre-Construction Space Retail or Office use
45278-45338 Market Street
45278 Market St, Macomb County, MI
$3,616
2000 sqft
Join Lebanese Grill and Blo Salon. Excellent location, ample parking, great landlord.
54750 Mound
54750 Mound Road, Macomb County, MI
$1,354
1300 sqft
Clean, white box spaces at well maintained shopping center. Brand new monument sign offers maximum visibility on Mound Rd. Close proximity to Malow Junior High and Eisenhower High School. Professional Landlord and Management. Immediate Possession.
13467 23 Mile
13467 23 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
$4,522
3630 sqft
Premier Location Monument Signage Build Out Medical Space
3282 AUBURN ROAD
3282 Auburn Road, Macomb County, MI
$1,690
1537 sqft
PLEASE NOTE SEPTIC FIELD JUST REPLACE, OTHER UPDATES INCLUDE: FURNACE, ROOF SINGLES, CEMENT PARKING LOT AREA, CENTRAL AIR, SEVEN WINDOWS, INSULATION IN ATTIC, ELECTRIC & LIGHTING IMPROVEMENTS. CAMERA SECURITY SYSTEM, PAINTING & SIDING REPAIR.
