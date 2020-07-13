/
pet friendly apartments
73 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Utica, MI
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45467 Sterritt Street
45467 Sterritt Street, Utica, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, 1,728 SF house in Utica. Small Pet-Friendly - Spacious 1728 square foot home in Utica features 3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath, 2-Car Garage & 25' x 14' Family Room & 14' x 16' Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Utica
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
14070 Webster
14070 Webster Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
WELCOME TO THE TOWN CENTER APARTMENT COMMUNITY JUST SOUTH OF THE LIVE/WORK CONDO'S ON LAKESIDE BLVD. IN SHELBY TOWNSHIP...EVERYTHING IS JUST MINUTES AWAY, SHOPPING, EATING, CHURCHES, PARKS, BIKING, ETC.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
45517 Revere
45517 Revere Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO THE TOWN CENTER APARTMENT COMMUNITY JUST SOUTH OF THE LIVE/WORK CONDO'S ON LAKESIDE BLVD. IN SHELBY TOWNSHIP....EVERYTHING IS JUST MINUTES AWAY, SHOPPING, EATING, PARKS, BIKING, ETC. THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Utica
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$744
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$918
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
5 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
56391 Newport
56391 Newport Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2 Baths, 2-car by Stoney Creek Park. New Construction! - Welcome to carefree living at Stoney Creek Cove.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nice Two(2) Bedroom Central Air Condo house
36431 Palamino Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1609 sqft
Nice Two (2) bedroom Central Air Condo House Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1531506)
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
49528 Alexander
49528 Alexander, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2504 sqft
This home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The home has an attached 2 car garage and central air. The home has custom wood flooring and carpeting throughout. The kitchen includes stainless appliances: Gas stove,microwave, fridge and dishwasher.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1514 PORTER Circle
1514 Porter Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
828 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths Updated kitchen. All appliances are included. Complex has pool, tennis courts, club house and beach volleyball. Walking distance to Thelma Spencer Park. Monthly rent includes the association fee.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,130
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. MotorCityRelocation.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
3174 AVON MANOR Road
3174 Avon Manor Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
Beautiful remodeled ranch in a great area. Well Maintained w/large private fenced yard, covered back patio & 2 car attached garage. Home is move in ready with new Pergo flooring, fresh paint, carpet, fixtures, newer appliances, blinds & more.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
52315 HEATHERSTONE Avenue
52315 Heatherstone Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1401 sqft
Desirable ranch entry level condo with private garage and entry. Lots of storage. Updated kitchen and bath. Open layout with gas fireplace and walkout to patio. Grounds are well-maintained. Immediate Occupancy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3816 Pokley Ct
3816 Pokley Court, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Updated home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in all the rooms. Stove is included. Central air. No garage and No basement. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3187. (2.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
5615 JOHN R Road
5615 John R Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1665 sqft
Spacious very updated ranch with huge private lot, loads of parking and Troy schools. Updated eat in kitchen with all appliances included.
1 of 90
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
14373 Kerner Dr
14373 Kerner Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2302 sqft
Home for lease Security deposit 1.5 months plus background check & application fee $50.00. Pets are allowed with restrictions.
Results within 10 miles of Utica
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
7 Units Available
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St, Washington, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1726 sqft
This charming community offers easy access to M-53 and the area's best restaurants and shopping. Each townhome-style home features a gourmet kitchen and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site bark park.
