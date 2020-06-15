All apartments in Taylor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

23370 Sunset Rd

23370 Sunset Rd · (734) 338-8540
Location

23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Other features include very spacious interior, 1 car attached garage, 1st floor laundry with washer and dryer and a huge walk in master closet! This condo is a MUST SEE! $225 non-refundable cleaning fee. Proof of carpet cleaning required from tenant at move out. No pets, smoking or section 8. Water is included in the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23370 Sunset Rd have any available units?
23370 Sunset Rd has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
What amenities does 23370 Sunset Rd have?
Some of 23370 Sunset Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23370 Sunset Rd currently offering any rent specials?
23370 Sunset Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23370 Sunset Rd pet-friendly?
No, 23370 Sunset Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylor.
Does 23370 Sunset Rd offer parking?
Yes, 23370 Sunset Rd does offer parking.
Does 23370 Sunset Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23370 Sunset Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23370 Sunset Rd have a pool?
No, 23370 Sunset Rd does not have a pool.
Does 23370 Sunset Rd have accessible units?
No, 23370 Sunset Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 23370 Sunset Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23370 Sunset Rd has units with dishwashers.
