23370 Sunset Rd

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Other features include very spacious interior, 1 car attached garage, 1st floor laundry with washer and dryer and a huge walk in master closet! This condo is a MUST SEE! $225 non-refundable cleaning fee. Proof of carpet cleaning required from tenant at move out. No pets, smoking or section 8. Water is included in the rent.



No Pets Allowed



