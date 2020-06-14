Apartment List
/
MI
/
st clair shores
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

104 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Clair Shores, MI

Finding an apartment in St. Clair Shores that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
31830 Jefferson Ave
31830 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
Lake Living - Property Id: 269940 The house is right on lake st claire with a ton property which includes nice frontage and back property This property is amazing !!!! basement is finished Nice Privacy Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 1 mile of St. Clair Shores
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harper Woods
15 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Roseville
3 Units Available
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1000 sqft
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20860 Hollywood St
20860 Hollywood Street, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
From a cozy life to an efficient space, this 2 Bedroom Ranch is everything you need.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20886 Lochmoor St
20886 Lochmoor Boulevard, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in good location available for rent!Â  email: rondoinvestment@yahoo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
17614 Lincoln Ave
17614 Lincoln Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow located in the sought after Eastpointe. New carpets through-out the place. 2 car detached garage gives you plenty of room for hobbies or storage. $45.00 application fee and apply through our website.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harper Woods
1 Unit Available
20451 Damman St
20451 Damman Street, Harper Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1175 sqft
Red rood and red shutters very cute home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large living room and the dining room wraps around the kitchen. Big back yard. Unfinished basement.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
27841 Kaufman St
27841 Kaufman Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1145 sqft
Excellent home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Nice hardwood floors. Kitchen appliances included. Great basement 2 car garage. central Air. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Roseville
1 Unit Available
27532 Oneil
27532 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Move in ready by July 1!! Very clean and comfy ranch in a nice area of Roseville. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with a first floor master bedroom. First floor laundry for your convenience. Huge 2 1/2 car garage which is great for extra storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Roseville
1 Unit Available
28216 JAHNS
28216 Jahns Drive, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Brick ranch on quiet street in lovely neighborhood. Fenced yard. 2 car detached garage with workbench. Partially finished bath in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
18730 Meier
18730 Meier Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
FULLY REMODELED 3 BED LARGE BUNGALOW IN ROSEVILLE - FULLY UPDATED from TOP TO BOTTOM! Live a trendy lifestyle in this Gem w/ contemporary features: BRAND NEW ROOF ~ NEWLY PAINTED SIDINGS ~ FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING, NEW

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and
Results within 5 miles of St. Clair Shores
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
$
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5301 Yorkshire Rd
5301 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of Chandler Park and West of Cadieux. This home features a covered front porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
9710 Courville St
9710 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
Spacious bungalow home located just South of Whittier Avenue and West of I-94/Harper Avenue. This home features stunning hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, and large master bedroom. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21730 Oakwood
21730 Oakwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1133 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath bungalow with basement - no garage **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th and 14th 12PM-12:45PM** - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY June 13th & 14th 12PM-12:45PM** NET MONTHLY INCOME (AFTER TAXES) MUST BE $3,450.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Clair Shores, MI

Finding an apartment in St. Clair Shores that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

St. Clair Shores 1 BedroomsSt. Clair Shores 2 BedroomsSt. Clair Shores 3 BedroomsSt. Clair Shores Apartments with Balcony
St. Clair Shores Apartments with GarageSt. Clair Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Clair Shores Apartments with ParkingSt. Clair Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryer
St. Clair Shores Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Clair Shores Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Clair Shores Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration