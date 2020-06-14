37 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Southgate, MI
Southgate, Michigan: the citys mayor dubbed it "the Dining Capital of Downriver" because of its vast array of chain and small, family owned restaurants.
Michigan may not elicit the warmest of descriptions lately, and Detroit's certainly leading in the "Look Away Awkwardly" category, but south of the Motor City is Southgate, a pleasant, community with a number of charming suburban amenities and warm, welcoming people. This quadrangle of greenery is located squarely within the Downriver area, a hot spot for Michiganites desperate for great (and often foreign) food, from family run restaurants to famous chains like Sonic (which was born here). And while the state may be struggling, it looks like Southgate is poised to be one of the first locations to bounce back, judging by the rising home prices and cost of living. Overall, Southgate has all the qualifications for prime real estate, and now is the time to settle in for the long haul. See more
Finding an apartment in Southgate that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.