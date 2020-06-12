22 Apartments for rent in South Monroe, MI

/
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Monroe
1 Unit Available
15303 S Dixie
15303 South Dixie Highway, South Monroe, MI
Studio
$1,200
1470 sqft
Excellent location with huge parking lot! Former bank and previously approved through township to be used as a car lot. Many possible commercial uses- bring your ideas! Very close to I-75 expressway.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Monroe
1 Unit Available
15521 S DIXIE
15521 S Dixie Hwy, South Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,900
4000 sqft
High visibility. Just south of Kroger Grocery, Auto Zone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, and Dollar General. Tenant Broker commission is subject to adjustment based on the amount paid by Landlord.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Monroe
1 Unit Available
6010 ELMWOOD ST
6010 Elmwood Drive, South Monroe, MI
Studio
$1,500
3000 sqft
7 private offices, reception area, production room, and conference room. Townsite Plaza on S Dixie. This office suite faces Elmwood and is Adjacent to Insurance office. Just south of Kroger Grocery, Auto Zone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, and Dollar General.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Monroe
1 Unit Available
15311 S DIXIE HWY
15311 South Dixie Highway, South Monroe, MI
Studio
$9,000
54000 sqft
Vacant big box retail space. Located south of Downtown Business District om M-125. Formerly Crafts 2000 and a Hess department Store. 54,000 square feet. 11 acres.
Results within 1 mile of South Monroe
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
West Monroe
1 Unit Available
900 S TELEGRAPH
900 S Telegraph Rd, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$2,370
3550 sqft
Formally the Flour Garden. Great location ... Great visibility.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
West Monroe
1 Unit Available
15600 S Telegraph Suite C
15600 South Telegraph Road, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$7,000
3538 sqft
Not your ordinary warehouse....state of the art...amazing 9,375 sq. ft. warehouse with heated concrete floors, insulated metal walls, fluorescent lighting and sky lights, 17 ft ceilings, 2 washrooms with attached 1,725 sq.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Central Monroe
1 Unit Available
25 S MONROE STE 312
25 South Monroe Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$665
570 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Public parking all around to choose from. 1 office space with large waiting/break room area. 2nd floor office. Elevator and stairs available for access to rest of building. Long term leases available. $14 a square foot gross lease.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
West Monroe
1 Unit Available
15479 S TELEGRAPH RD
15479 South Telegraph Road, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$800
800 sqft
Office space for lease. Reception, 2 private offie. Highly visible. Easy in and out. US-24 just south of Dunbar Road. Includes Common entry and lavatory. Adjacent tenants include mortgage office and title company.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Central Monroe
1 Unit Available
204 S Macomb
204 South Macomb Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,900
4852 sqft
Office building adjacent to the Court House. 4850 square feet. Formerly used by a law firm. 9 private offices, 2 conference rooms, library, lounge, reception, waiting area, and open work stations for 7. 8 parking spaces.4 lavatories.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Southwest Monroe
1 Unit Available
428 S MONROE
428 South Monroe Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$1,750
1595 sqft
Renovated in 2012. High Quality Office Space. Reception, 1 private office, conference room, 11 work station areas, kitchenette. Within walking distance to court house. Indoor parking garage and exterior lot. Convenient guest parking.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Northwest Monroe
1 Unit Available
227 N Telegraph
227 North Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,500
2903 sqft
Join this neighborhood shopping center, offering ideal synergy with a great mix of tenants. National Retailers within the marketplace area include: Walmart, Lowes, TJ Maxx, PetSmart, Planet Fitness, Hobby Lobby Dunham's and Staples.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Southwest Monroe
1 Unit Available
673 COOPER
673 Cooper St, Monroe, MI
Studio
$700
950 sqft
This 950 square foot space is ideally suited for office or retail. Located on Cooper facing 7th street in Monroe. Tenant Broker commission is subject to adjustment based on the amount paid by Landlord.
1 of 14
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
Central Monroe
1 Unit Available
25 S MONROE STE 203
25 S Monroe St, Monroe, MI
Studio
$5,200
570 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Public parking all around to choose from. 7 office spaces with waiting room and large storage/utility room. Small area with sink and cabinets. 1st floor. Elevator and stairs available for access to rest of building.
Results within 5 miles of South Monroe
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 02:14pm
Northwest Monroe
2 Units Available
Oak Forest
300 Twin Oaks Drive, Monroe, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Twin Oaks Drive, these units feature garbage disposals, breakfast nooks, vaulted ceilings, vinyl flooring and new carpets. The community offers a clubhouse and swimming pool.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Northwest Monroe
1 Unit Available
1050 Telegraph
1050 Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
Approx 5000 sq ft warehouse with office space. Available immediately!!! Plenty of parking...Overhead door...High Traffic area...
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
801 Catalina Cove
801 Catalina Cv, Luna Pier, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1034 sqft
For Rent: Spacious 2-story Condo In The beautiful Luna Pier! Lake views. Open First Floor Layout Includes Large Living & Kitchen w/ a Pantry & All Kitchen Appliances Included. Upstairs Has Two Large bedrooms, Each With a Closet.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Northwest Monroe
1 Unit Available
1042 N TELEGRAPH
1042 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Office or retail for Lease. High Visibility! 30,000 vehicles per day traffic count. US-24. 3 private offices, 2 lavatories, large open area. Nice space. Plenty of parking. Pole Sign. Gross Lease
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Northwest Monroe
1 Unit Available
600 N TELEGRAPH
600 North Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
2200 sqft
High visibility! High traffic count. New parking lot. 2200 square feet. Other tenants include; convenient store, insurance, tax service, mobile phone, barber, smoke shop.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2059 N MONROE
2059 North Monroe Street, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$1,200
1425 sqft
3 Private offices, conference room and plenty of open area. This School House type building has been renovated into office space. Located directly in front of the Mall of Monroe.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Northeast Monroe
1 Unit Available
905 N MACOMB ST
905 North Macomb Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
1450 sqft
Professional Medical Complex with 1450 square feet suite available. High visibility. Conveniently located directly across from the Promedica hospital and among numerous medical facilities. Reception, wait area, 1 office, and 4 exam rooms.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Northwest Monroe
1 Unit Available
608 N TELEGRAPH
608 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
High visibility! High traffic count. New parking lot. 1000 square feet. Other tenants include; convenient store, insurance, tax service, mobile phone, barber, smoke shop.
Results within 10 miles of South Monroe
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3749 N DIXIE HWY
3749 North Dixie Highway, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$995
1100 sqft
Property with high visibility. Located in front of Kroger Grocery in Frenchtown. 50 percent occupied. Ideally suited for professional or medical office. 15 minute drive to Mercy Memorial Hospital. 45 parking spaces. Zoned C-1.
