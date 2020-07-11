/
apartments with washer dryer
42 Apartments for rent in South Lyon, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4670 sqft
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
22908 COUNTRY CLUB Drive
22908 Country Club Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3415 sqft
**PRICE TO MOVE** (ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE, MLS #2200020356), LOADS OF RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE FLOORS, ROOF, PAINT. SPECTACULAR SPLIT LEVEL IN THE SOUGHT AFTER TANGLEWOOD SUBDIVISION! -4 BEDROOMS, 4.
Results within 10 miles of South Lyon
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,531
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
15 Units Available
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
800 sqft
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1576 sqft
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3075 Barclay Way
3075 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2008 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Looking for lots of space? Rare Hartford Model condo rental available early August.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2974 Barclay Way
2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel finish pulls.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3413 Ashburnam Rd
3413 Ashburnam Road, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1670 sqft
“COMFORTABLE and CLEAN” 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Ann Arbor near U of M North Campus featuring spacious floorplan, modern kitchen, and lovely view of wooded area.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2830 S Knightsbridge Cir
2830 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ENTRY LEVEL 3 BEDROOM CONDO CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ANN ARBOR FOR LEASE.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
50865 CALVERT ISLE Drive
50865 Calvert Isle Drive, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3428 sqft
EXECUTIVE LEASE OPPORT IN ISLAND LAKES W/WOODED VIEWS FROM SPACIOUS DECK. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCL TENNIS, POOL, GYM, TRAILS. 5 BEDR, 4.5 BATHS, DESIGNER KITCHEN, FORMAL LIV RM AND DIN RM GREAT RM OPEN TO HUGE EAT-IN KIT AND SUNROOM.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2782 S Knightsbridge
2782 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms( furnished ) Condo on the second floor is ready to move in now. Upper level unit with deluxe kitchen, high Ceilings, Screened porch, 1 car garage, additional parking spots. Private laundry off kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
405 FOREST Drive
405 Forest Drive, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1316 sqft
Wonderfully maintained updated 2 story condo in the heart of Brighton, minutes to shopping, entertainment, dining, the Brighton Mill Pond and highways to any direction! Could easily be returned to a 3 bedroom.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
45300 W 11 MILE Road
45300 West 11 Mile Road, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2074 sqft
Country living in the City of Novi on 1.31 acres. Owner to furnish lawn care. Updated master suite, jet tub. Gas log fireplace. Open family style kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, wet bar.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
16785 CARRIAGE Way
16785 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1490 sqft
FOR LEASE OR SALE. BEST PRICED CONDO IN THE TERRACES, THOUSANDS BELOW THE COMPARABLE SALES- USE YOUR DECORATING IDEAS AND SAVE $$$$ POPULAR SOUTHERN EXPOSURE- ENTRY LEVEL RANCH. EXCELLENT LOCATION AND PRICE! I.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bromley
3031 N Spurway Drive
3031 N Spurway Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2250 sqft
Lease a magnificent condo villa located in the amazing community of North Oaks of Ann Arbor where healthy lifestyle meets luxurious living! Beautiful light filled corner unit with gorgeous views of the pond commands the best location in the
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Bromley
2844 Renfrew Street
2844 Renfrew Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Charming house on the north side of Ann Arbor for rent. Walk to Thurston or Clague schools, Kroger and many wonderful places to eat. Right around the corner from Bromley Park and the Thurston woods and pond.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
47611 Manorwood Drive
47611 Manorwood Drive, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
3260 sqft
For Lease - Must See!! Fantastic opportunity to lease in highly sought after Northville Twp. This property has approximately 4,400 sq ft of finished space, with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2652 S Knightsbridge
2652 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
A Very Desirable Community, Easy Access To Um Hospital, Campus & Downtown Ann Arbor. Sunny And Bright Ranch Style Home, No Stairs To Climb. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath, One Car Garage Detached. More Parking Spaces in Front of the Building.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2738 Barclay Way
2738 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1120 sqft
Many Upgrades Throughout This Pristine Concord Unit In Desirablebarclay Park.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13337 KARL Drive
13337 Karl Dr, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2414 sqft
2004 BUILT COLONIAL IN A GREAT SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO FREEWAY ACCESS AND BACKS TO COMMON AREA. PLYMOUTH CANTON SCHOOLS. LOCATED IN A NICE NEIGHBORHOOD. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN MASTER BEDROOM.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
49095 FREESTONE Drive
49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3143 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and dining rooms w/ bay
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
557 FOXBORO Square
557 Foxboro Square, Brighton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Hurry - this is the first time available in 5 years!! All new carpeting, newly refinished wood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, carport and plenty of extra parking, full basement, 3 large bedrooms, deck, water included,
