Apartment List
/
MI
/
south lyon
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM

13 Apartments for rent in South Lyon, MI with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Lyon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
Results within 5 miles of South Lyon

1 of 64

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
22908 COUNTRY CLUB Drive
22908 Country Club Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3415 sqft
**PRICE TO MOVE** (ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE, MLS #2200020356), LOADS OF RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE FLOORS, ROOF, PAINT. SPECTACULAR SPLIT LEVEL IN THE SOUGHT AFTER TANGLEWOOD SUBDIVISION! -4 BEDROOMS, 4.
Results within 10 miles of South Lyon
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3075 Barclay Way
3075 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Looking for lots of space? Rare Hartford Model condo rental available early August.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2974 Barclay Way
2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel finish pulls.

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2721 S Spurway Drive
2721 S Spurway Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2422 sqft
Why wait for new construction when you can own a stunning nearly-new Bethesda townhome at North Oaks now! Over 2400 sqft of bright and open living space plus an impressive rooftop terrace with striking views.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2870 Lakehurst Lane
2870 Lakehurst Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1859 sqft
Location, location is the word for this beautiful Traver Lakes subdivision home rental that is just waiting for you! Just steps to all the northside restaurants, shops, banks and more, convenience is what you will find here.

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
50865 CALVERT ISLE Drive
50865 Calvert Isle Drive, Novi, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3428 sqft
EXECUTIVE LEASE OPPORT IN ISLAND LAKES W/WOODED VIEWS FROM SPACIOUS DECK. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCL TENNIS, POOL, GYM, TRAILS. 5 BEDR, 4.5 BATHS, DESIGNER KITCHEN, FORMAL LIV RM AND DIN RM GREAT RM OPEN TO HUGE EAT-IN KIT AND SUNROOM.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2782 S Knightsbridge
2782 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms( furnished ) Condo on the second floor is ready to move in now. Upper level unit with deluxe kitchen, high Ceilings, Screened porch, 1 car garage, additional parking spots. Private laundry off kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
25678 ISLAND LAKE
25678 Island Lake Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3622 sqft
STUNNING LAKE FRONT FURNISHED CONDO W/ FINISHED WALKOUT & VIEWS OF THE WATER FROM MOST ROOMS. VENICE MODEL W/ADDITIONAL LOFT OFFICE OR 4TH BEDROOM. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE 1ST FLOOR.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
16785 CARRIAGE Way
16785 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1490 sqft
FOR LEASE OR SALE. BEST PRICED CONDO IN THE TERRACES, THOUSANDS BELOW THE COMPARABLE SALES- USE YOUR DECORATING IDEAS AND SAVE $$$$ POPULAR SOUTHERN EXPOSURE- ENTRY LEVEL RANCH. EXCELLENT LOCATION AND PRICE! I.

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bromley
2844 Renfrew Street
2844 Renfrew Street, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Charming house on the north side of Ann Arbor for rent. Walk to Thurston or Clague schools, Kroger and many wonderful places to eat. Right around the corner from Bromley Park and the Thurston woods and pond.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2738 Barclay Way
2738 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1120 sqft
Many Upgrades Throughout This Pristine Concord Unit In Desirablebarclay Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in South Lyon, MI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Lyon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

South Lyon 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Lyon Apartments with Balconies
South Lyon Apartments with ParkingSouth Lyon Apartments with Pools
South Lyon Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Lyon Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MI
Milford, MINorthville, MIDavison, MIUtica, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIFenton, MIGarden City, MICenter Line, MILivonia, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor