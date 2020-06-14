Apartment List
/
MI
/
south lyon
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

29 Apartments for rent in South Lyon, MI with garage

South Lyon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
Results within 1 mile of South Lyon

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28342 Pontiac Trail
28342 Pontiac Trail, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$8,000
13000 sqft
13,000 Sq Ft commercial building in prime location for lease! Located on busy Pontiac Trail, this unique building is available now for lease. Front office and retail approx. 4,500 Sq Ft, and middle shop and warehouse approx.
Results within 5 miles of South Lyon

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28192 Oakmonte Circle East
28192 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
28192 Oakmonte Circle East Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & ATTACHED

1 of 31

Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4670 sqft
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.
Results within 10 miles of South Lyon
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
$
2 Units Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2974 Barclay Way
2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel finish pulls.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
15203 CHESAPEAKE CIR.
15203 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMACULATE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM ----- CHESAPEAKE CIR - BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO. HOME BOASTS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING FOR LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completeley updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3477 Ashburnam Rd
3477 Ashburnam Road, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available 09/01/20 Exclusively listed for rent by J Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239 www.jkellerproperties.com. Single family home for rent in Arbor Hills neighborhood. The home sits on the very end of a cul-de-sac and a City Park adjacent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4410 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
16885 Carriage Way
16885 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1653 sqft
Minimum 1 year lease. Upper unit with balcony. Neutral and open floor plan. 1 1/2 month Security Deposit. $300 non refundable cleaning fee. NO PETS NO SMOKING. $25 application fee. SEE ATTACHED APP PROCEDURE.All showings must be accompanied by agent.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
16712 YELLOWSTONE Drive
16712 Yellowstone Dr, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3474 sqft
THIS HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. TRANSFERIES WELCOME!!!MINIMUM OF 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED!!! ELEGENT HOME IS BEING OFFERED FOR LEASE!!! BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED WITH COURTYARD GARAGE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Plansmart
1 Unit Available
2622 TRAVER Boulevard
2622 Traver Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED CONDO IN THE TRAVER LAKE COMMUNITY. FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND A FINISHED LOWER LEVEL IN A GREAT LOCATION. LARGE ONE CAR GARAGE. NEW FLOOR ON FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR. VERY BRIGHT AND OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH A CORNER FIREPLACE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
16684 Dover Drive
16684 Dover Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS SPOTLESS 2002 BUILT UPPER RANCH CONDO IN NORTHVILLE RIDGE. NEWER CARPETING THROUGHOUT. END UNIT FACING LOVELY COMMONS AREA. GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE. MASTER SUITE HAS PRIVATE BATH.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2741 Barclay Way
2741 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1001 sqft
Located near U of M's North Campus, 2741 Barclay Way is a beautiful town home with an open layout and filled with natural light.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
931 Brighton Lake RD
931 Brighton Lake Road, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
972 sqft
Welcome to 931 Brighton Lake rd. Wake up every morning and step out onto your covered front porch to watch the sunrise over Brighton Lake. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a walk away from everything that downtown Brighton has to offer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4913 RAVINE Court
4913 Ravine Court, Washtenaw County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2460 sqft
FABULOUS COLONIAL HOUSE IN POPULAR FLEMING CREEK! CATHEDRAL CEILING IN GREAT ROOM. WELL MAINTAINED AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. GOURMET KITCHEN W/ISLAND AND EATING AREA. 1 ST FLOOR STUDY/ OFFICE.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Plansmart
1 Unit Available
2792 S Knightsbridge
2792 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1094 sqft
For Rent. Available on May 25th.. This wonderful condo is located on the NE part of Ann Arbor in the Northside Glen Community. Main level unit with screened porch. Recently painted with newer carpet throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Wixom
1 Unit Available
316 N WIXOM Road
316 North Wixom Road, Wixom, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Great location in a newer complex close to downtown Wixom and expressways. Second floor ranch unit with very open floor plan with large master bedroom with private bath and large closet. Second bedroom with second full bath.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
45331 COURTVIEW Trail
45331 Courtview Trail, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2384 sqft
VERY IMPRESSIVE FIRST FLOOR MASTER CAPE COD, MARBLE FLOOR FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS & CROWN MOLDING IN DINING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BREAKFAST NOOK & KITCHEN AREA. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM WITH MARBLE FIREPLACE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3357 CROMWELL Road
3357 Cromwell Road, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1860 sqft
4 BEDROOM HOME FOR LEASE IN ANN ARBOR! NEWER HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE FIRST FLOOR. NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS. AWARD WINNING ANN ARBOR SCHOOLS. MINUTES FROM EXPRESSWAYS, SHOPPING & MORE. LONG TERM PREFERRED. NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3143 DUNWOODIE Road
3143 Dunwoodie Road, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CERAMIC FLOOR IN KITCHEN & ENTRANCE OF HOME. HUGE MASTER SUITE W/ BATHROOM. NEW DISHWASHER & STOVE. CONVENIENT FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. VERY CONVENIENT FOR SHOPPING, SCHOOL & HIGHWAY. LONG TERM LEASE IS PREFERRED.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Lyon, MI

South Lyon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

South Lyon 2 BedroomsSouth Lyon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Lyon 3 BedroomsSouth Lyon Apartments with Balcony
South Lyon Apartments with GarageSouth Lyon Apartments with ParkingSouth Lyon Apartments with Pool
South Lyon Apartments with Washer-DryerSouth Lyon Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouth Lyon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MI
Rochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIDexter, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor