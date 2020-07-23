Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM

16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in South Lyon, MI

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1015 sqft
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
Results within 10 miles of South Lyon
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2772 S Knightsbridge Cir
2772 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1094 sqft
First floor condo in north side Ann Arbor - Property Id: 318466 Excellent first floor condo in magnificent north side location for rent .Well maintained fully large 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
774 S Milford Rd
774 South Milford Road, Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Located just outside downtown Milford close to shopping and restaraunts. New Paint and carpet excellent condiion with nice appliances, first floor laundry, central air conditioning.

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
8208 Chesapeake Circle
8208 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Beautiful upper ranch condo in the Highly Desirable Maple Crossings, offering residents a club house, swimming pool, hot tub, gazebo & walking trails. Dining room w/ vaulted ceiling. Featuring 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms, both w/ Walk-In Closets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford
470 VILLAGE Lane
470 Village Lane, Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1382 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASE. Still time to enjoy all that Downtown Milford offers for this Summer , Fall and Winter . Welcome to the Village of Milford. Walking distance to downtown and all Milford.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
533 Hickory Street
533 Hickory St, Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Located two blocks from the heart of downtown Milford. Very clean2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1/2 duplex for rent. Unit feature original hardwood thru-out, recently updated full ceramic bath, basement with laundry area, large backyard. 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2782 S Knightsbridge
2782 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms( furnished ) Condo on the second floor is ready to move in now. Upper level unit with deluxe kitchen, high Ceilings, Screened porch, 1 car garage, additional parking spots. Private laundry off kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
16785 CARRIAGE Way
16785 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1490 sqft
FOR LEASE OR SALE. BEST PRICED CONDO IN THE TERRACES, THOUSANDS BELOW THE COMPARABLE SALES- USE YOUR DECORATING IDEAS AND SAVE $$$$ POPULAR SOUTHERN EXPOSURE- ENTRY LEVEL RANCH. EXCELLENT LOCATION AND PRICE! I.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2738 Barclay Way
2738 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1120 sqft
Many Upgrades Throughout This Pristine Concord Unit In Desirablebarclay Park.

1 of 62

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3622 Bay Harbor Drive
3622 Bay Harbor Drive, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2200 sqft
** RE-GRAND OPENING OF THE PENINSULA COMMUNITY! COME BY FOR A PRIVATE TOUR JULY 17- JULY 19TH FROM 11-3 PM! SPECIAL INCENTIVNew Construction Split Level Condo Near Completion! Located in the desirable Peninsula Community.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
16885 Carriage Way
16885 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1653 sqft
Minimum 1 year lease. Upper unit with balcony. Neutral and open floor plan. 1 1/2 month Security Deposit. $300 non refundable cleaning fee. NO PETS NO SMOKING. $25 application fee. SEE ATTACHED APP PROCEDURE.All showings must be accompanied by agent.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Plansmart
2792 S Knightsbridge
2792 South Knightsbridge Court, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1094 sqft
For Rent. Available on May 25th.. This wonderful condo is located on the NE part of Ann Arbor in the Northside Glen Community. Main level unit with screened porch. Recently painted with newer carpet throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
12102 ADDINGTON
12102 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1361 sqft
SHARP UNIT OFFERING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. LEASE PAYMENT INCLUDES, WATER BILL, ASSOCIATION DUES, GARBAGE PICK-UP, SNOW REMOVAL AND LANDSCAPING.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
16016 MORNINGSIDE
16016 Morningside, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1380 sqft
Great Location in Northville, less than 10 mins from Downtwon. Clean and move in ready ranch style Condo. Open floor plan with Balcony off the dining area. Neutral colors throughout, including the kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
12107 Addington Drive
12107 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1315 sqft
Largest of the 3 floor plans in highly sought after Addington Corners on a premium lot with TWO-CAR TANDEM GARAGE! 2 storied foyer leads you into the great room with vaulted ceiling and formal dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in South Lyon, MI

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in South Lyon offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in South Lyon offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in South Lyon. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

