Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo access to the lake to watch the sunsets! - Sunsets are Free! Here is your chance to enjoy Lake Michigan deeded access! Welcome to Woodgate by the Lake! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living area and upper level bedrooms. One car garage and fenced in patio area for privacy. Two wood burning fireplaces, one on the main floor and another in the basement. Plenty of room to entertain in the lower level as well. Washer and dryer are also located in the basement. The tenant pays for electric, all other utilities are covered by the owner. Please call Kim at 269-326-4528 for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4547415)