3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saginaw, MI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
1918 Kendrick St A
1918 Kendrick Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$639
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296510 1918 Kendrick Street, Saginaw, MI 48602 3 beds 1 bath 1211 sq ft Lot size 5,662 Acres Detached Garage Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
709 S 14th St
709 South 14th Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
Large family home with a yard and front porch. This home is ready now! Call me for a tour! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5690408)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
918 N Webster St
918 North Webster Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1676 sqft
3 Bedroom House with 1 Bathroom, Basement and detached 1 car garage. You must fill out an application at our office 2090 Anderson Rd., Saginaw, MI 48603. Office hours are 9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday. Once approved we can schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
708 S Fayette St
708 South Fayette Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home on the City's West Side. Offered by Valley Real Estate (989) 790-1602 (RLNE5198688)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
1303 Throop St
1303 Throop Street, Saginaw, MI
Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4181686)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1611 Cass St
1611 Cass Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$675
3 bedroom home one bath with basement and large attic, tile bathroom, efficient furnace and hot water heater Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1302495)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northmoor
1 Unit Available
2439 Hermansau St
2439 Hermansau Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
Large home with new paint! Nice living room and formal dining room. Half bath on main floor and full bath on second floor. Three bedrooms all upstairs. Basement, wood deck in back yard and front porch! Security deposit same as rent. (RLNE4569171)
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5933 Sheridan Rd
5933 Sheridan Road, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1184 sqft
Very Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Bridgeport Township. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5246671)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1391 S Center Rd
1391 S Center Rd, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
These beautiful updated 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a loft that could be a 3rd bedroom are ready for people to start moving in today.
Results within 10 miles of Saginaw
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Stark St
401 Stark Street, Bay County, MI
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5191281)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Westside Saginaw Rd
17 Westside Saginaw Rd, Bay County, MI
AVAILABLE May 2020 . Very spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large yard and basement. Has been an ideal rental for college students given proximity to Saginaw Valley State University. For pics and more information please visit svsuhousing.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7130 Kochville
7130 Kochville Road, Saginaw County, MI
Neat and clean four bedroom home for rent, $850.00 per month , $850.00 security deposit, one year lease, $30.00 application fee, nice country location.