apartments with pool
47 Apartments for rent in Roseville, MI with pool
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Results within 1 mile of Roseville
Northeast Warren
29201 HAYES RD
29201 Hayes Road, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
AFFORDABLE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO. UPDATED THROUGHOUT... BLINDS, PAINT ECT. SHARED BASEMENT WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE. ACROSS THE STREET FROM MACOMB COLLEGE. DOOR WALL TO BALCONY. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Roseville
Northeast Warren
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Located near Macomb and Oakland malls. This pet-friendly community offers two large courtyards, a pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities here include modern appliances and storage supplies.
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Southeast Warren
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
775 sqft
Luxurious community has sundecks, caged storage space, and on-site maintenance. Apartments have updated cabinets, countertops, and fixtures. Community offers easy access to I-696 and Jaycee Park.
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Turnkey/Furnished Suites at Woodland Meadows
35700 Moravian Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
613 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Grosse Pointe
19823 Wedgewood
19823 Wedgewood Drive, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2639 sqft
Meticulously updated & maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in the Star of the Sea area of the Woods. This home features a newer kitchen w/granite counters & stainless appliances.Living room w/gas fireplace.
12060 15 MILE Road
12060 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
963 sqft
Come see this beautifully updated first floor ranch condo in the heart of Sterling Heights.
24550 Weathervane Boulevard - A223
24550 Weathervane Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$821
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Weathervane is in the perfect location! Not only are we nestled in the heart of Clinton Township but offer a wonderful mix of city and suburban living. Close to interstate 94, popular restaurants and shopping.
14231 Ivanhoe Dr Unit #6
14231 Ivanhoe Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
984 sqft
Come check out this completely up to date condo located in a desirable area. This whole building was built new in 2017. Up to date gorgeous 2nd floor Condo, large master bedroom with lots of closet space and full bathroom.
37079 BRYNFORD
37079 Brynford Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Remarks: Welcome, Home! JUST MOVE IN! Beautiful condo in Fox Chase. UPDATED THROUGHOUT. 2 bedrooms with 2 FULL bathrooms, and half bath on the first floor. The first bedroom has two walk-in closets.
24338 Country Squire Street - 312
24338 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .
24530 Sherwood Forest Drive - 502
24530 Sherwood Forest Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 2 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .
24209 Country Squire Street - 254
24209 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .
24070 Country Squire Street - 217
24070 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.
24237 Country Squire Street - 259
24237 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
Country Squire has extremely spacious 1 bedroom homes, with patio or balcony view. Our apartments features tons of closets space with laundry located in our community. We offer a 24 hour fitness center, as well as a sparkling swimming pool .
24405 Weathervane Boulevard - B338
24405 Weathervane Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$907
1000 sqft
Weathervane is in the perfect location! Not only are we nestled in the heart of Clinton Township but offer a wonderful mix of city and suburban living. Close to interstate 94, popular restaurants and shopping.
24555 Weathervane Boulevard - A111
24555 Weathervane Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$821
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Weathervane is in the perfect location! Not only are we nestled in the heart of Clinton Township but offer a wonderful mix of city and suburban living. Close to interstate 94, popular restaurants and shopping.
24431 Sherwood Forest Drive - 422
24431 Sherwood Forest Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Country Squire apartments has extremely spacious 1 bedroom floorplans, with tons of closets throughout the apartment. All of our apartments has large closets, central heating and air, wall to wall carpeting, and private balconies and patios.
