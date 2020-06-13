Apartment List
77 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Romulus, MI

Finding an apartment in Romulus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12084 Schultz St
12084 Schultz Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Unique home in Romulus with 3 bedroom and 1 bath. Lots of living space for the separate rooms. No garage and no basement. Rustic feel in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9405 Biddle Street
9405 Biddle Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1388 sqft
Awesome Bungalow with Great Location! - Awesome bungalow near major conveniences! Hardwood floors, bonus room, fenced yard, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and more make up this great home in Romulus.
Results within 1 mile of Romulus

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
34032 Winslow St
34032 Winslow Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow. Clean and ready to go. Kitchen has updated cabinets and floors. Fenced back yard, great size. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
4487 Niagara St
4487 Niagara Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
996 sqft
Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29025 Mcdonald St
29025 Mcdonald Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Superb looking home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large eat in kitchen. Nice hardwood floors in the kitchen. HUGE unfinished basement. Fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
26325 Eton Ave
26325 Eton Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a nice size eat in kitchen, living room and dining room, 2 car garage! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
Results within 5 miles of Romulus
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$861
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19708 Sharon Ct
19708 Sharon Ct, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath. Pets okay with pet fee. Section 8 okay. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and backyard lawn care. Window a/c.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
28655 Hazelwood St
28655 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 bed room, freshly painted, new carpet , hardwood floor in the living room, ceramic tiles in kitchen and utility room, two car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2574065)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26348 Stanford
26348 Stanford Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6757 Syracuse St
6757 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1008 sqft
Home For Rent - Property Id: 159218 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159218 Property Id 159218 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5856448)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4757 Dudley St
4757 Dudley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
995 sqft
Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. large living room for entertainment. 1.5 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Large eat in kitchen. Near Annapolis HS and Pardee Elementary School.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Romulus, MI

Finding an apartment in Romulus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

