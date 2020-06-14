/
1 bedroom apartments
31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Romulus, MI
2 Units Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Romulus
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Wayne
1 Unit Available
35647 GLENWOOD RD.
35647 Glenwood Road, Wayne, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
1 BED 1 BATH LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX ----- GLENWOOD - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IS THIS ADORABLE 1, BED 1 BATH, ENTRY LEVEL DUPLEX UNIT. QUAINT, CUTE AND IN A GREAT LOCATION. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. MORE PICTURES TO COME. CONTACT RICHTER & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Westland
1 Unit Available
35656 Schley Ave.
35656 Schley Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
403 sqft
Ranch Duplex Home for Lease in Westland - Charming one bedroom, one bathroom ranch for lease. Home is a duplex; lease is for the left side. Includes unfinished basement and has hook up for washer and dryer. Clean and well maintained. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.
1 Unit Available
19708 Sharon Ct
19708 Sharon Ct, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath. Pets okay with pet fee. Section 8 okay. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric and backyard lawn care. Window a/c.
Westland
1 Unit Available
35214 Pardo ST
35214 Pardo Street, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
570 sqft
1 BR AND 1 BATH BRICK END UNIT IS CLEAN AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CARPETS CLEANED. TO APPLY: RENTAL APPLICATION W/FULL CREDIT REPORT W/SCORES AND HISTORY, 2-4 MOST RECENT PAY STUBS.
Westland
1 Unit Available
224 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
224 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
Westland
1 Unit Available
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 Unit Available
1753 ORCHARD Drive
1753 Orchard Dr, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
TENANT OCCUPIED TILL 6-30-20.......... LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED. NEUTRAL. BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES, BERBER CARPET. GOOD CLOSET SPACE. GREAT LOCATION. 1.5 MONTHS RENT SECURITY DEPOSIT $100 NONREFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE.
Westland
1 Unit Available
32557 MACKINAC
32557 Mackinac St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
SINGLE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM RANCH STYLE UNIT. $650 A MONTH WITH WATER INCLUDED. TO MOVE IN, $650 FIRST MONTHS + $650 LAST MONTH + $150 NONREFUNDABLE PROCESSING+ $40 APPLICATION.
1 Unit Available
23680 Northstone Village Dr
23680 Northstone Village Dr, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
First Floor Condo Unit with Living room.Private Entry.Central Air.Newer kitchen will all appliances included.Pantry Space.Master Bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet.Laundry area with washer and dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
24029 Clinton Squire Blvd - 215
24029 Clinton, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
If you apply this week and take possession in August you will receive August rent free with a 12 month lease! If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.
Results within 10 miles of Romulus
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
27 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$813
820 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Melvindale
7 Units Available
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
600 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
684 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
3 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$849
898 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.
