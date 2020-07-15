/
studio apartments
64 Studio Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
210 W UNIVERSITY DR
210 West University Drive, Rochester, MI
Studio
$7,600
25000 sqft
The Historic Old Library building. Very high 13 foot ceilings. Large windows. Two on site parking lots and street parking. There is a large city lot nearby. There is a traffic light at the intersection on University for easy access.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
71 WALNUT BLVD STE 206
71 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester, MI
Studio
$1,650
964 sqft
RIGHT IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO LEASE PRIME LOCATION AND THIS UNIT HAS IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE, 3 LARGE PRIVATE OFFICES, LARGE FRONT WAITING ROOM, UTILITY ROOM, 1/2 HALF BATH, STORAGE AREA AND SMALL KITCHEN AREA.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
543 N MAIN Street
543 North Main Street, Rochester, MI
Studio
$1,250
700 sqft
Great location in downtown Rochester with FREE parking! Private entry into a large office with all furniture included. Two additional private offices and a storage/kitchenette plus a bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
1 Unit Available
50777 MOUND
50777 Mound Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,487
3000 sqft
3,000 Sqft - OVERHEAD DOOR - 220 ELEC - Located across from Amazon Center! -
1 Unit Available
52010 Van Dyke
52010 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$763
819 sqft
Retail or Office Use - Small Space in Active Shopping Center
1 Unit Available
8105 SMILEY
8105 Smiley Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$795
650 sqft
Outstanding office building with great curb appeal. Don't miss out on last space available. Great Landlord, clean space, open floor plan
1 Unit Available
46975 Van Dyke
46975 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$6,666
4000 sqft
21 Mile & Van Dyke - Prime Retail Corner, End Cap Unit
1 Unit Available
52924 Van Dyke Avenue
52924 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,400
1000 sqft
PROPERTY FOR LEASE located in the heart of Shelby Township at the 24 & Van Dyke Shopping Center. NEAR LOCAL PARKS, SHOPPING, AND VARIETY OF RESTAURANTS. NEAR MANY NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES AND CONDOMINIUMS. Flexible lease terms.
1 Unit Available
52934 Van Dyke Avenue
52934 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,400
1400 sqft
PROPERTY FOR LEASE located in the heart of Shelby Township at the 24 & Van Dyke Shopping Center. NEAR LOCAL PARKS, SHOPPING, AND VARIETY OF RESTAURANTS. NEAR MANY NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES AND CONDOMINIUMS. Flexible lease terms.
1 Unit Available
52968 Van Dyke Avenue
52968 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
PROPERTY FOR LEASE located in the heart of Shelby Township at the 24 & Van Dyke Shopping Center. NEAR LOCAL PARKS, SHOPPING, AND VARIETY OF RESTAURANTS. NEAR MANY NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES AND CONDOMINIUMS. Flexible lease terms.
1 Unit Available
3882 AUBURN Road
3882 Auburn Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$3,200
1115 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED-BUSY-IDEAL LOCATION-GREAT RATES!!! APPROVED FOR A RESTAURANT from TWP! Newly remodeled Auburn Ryan Plaza (center has fascia updated on whole frontage with newly resurfaced parking lot and landscape), Strip Mall with tenants like
1 Unit Available
54750 Mound
54750 Mound Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,354
1300 sqft
Clean, white box spaces at well maintained shopping center. Brand new monument sign offers maximum visibility on Mound Rd. Close proximity to Malow Junior High and Eisenhower High School. Professional Landlord and Management. Immediate Possession.
1 Unit Available
3282 AUBURN ROAD
3282 Auburn Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,690
1537 sqft
PLEASE NOTE SEPTIC FIELD JUST REPLACE, OTHER UPDATES INCLUDE: FURNACE, ROOF SINGLES, CEMENT PARKING LOT AREA, CENTRAL AIR, SEVEN WINDOWS, INSULATION IN ATTIC, ELECTRIC & LIGHTING IMPROVEMENTS. CAMERA SECURITY SYSTEM, PAINTING & SIDING REPAIR.
1 Unit Available
58047 Van Dyke
58047 Van Dyke Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,495
1000 sqft
Class A building with general office space available. Easy access to M53 and M59. Across from the Washington Twp municipal offices. Near the 26 mile/van dyke corridor and several dining amenities.
1 Unit Available
55748 Van Dyke
55748 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$7,791
3740 sqft
Redevelopment! Great opportunity to join in on one of Macomb County's busiest corridors. Signage available. Delivery first quarter of 2020
1 Unit Available
4501 24 Mile
4501 24 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,196
900 sqft
Space ready for occupancy Versatile layout Great looking construction
1 Unit Available
55113 Van Dyke
55113 Van Dyke Ave, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,737
1230 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! The building is located within 2 miles from M-53 (Van Dyke Xway.) making it an accessible route to many communities and business. 2 offices, conference room, kitchenette.
1 Unit Available
54770 Mound
54770 Mound Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,805
2600 sqft
Clean, white box spaces at well maintained shopping center. Brand new monument sign offers maximum visibility on Mound Rd. Close proximity to Malow Junior High and Eisenhower High School. Professional Landlord and Management. Immediate Possession.
Results within 10 miles of Rochester
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
1 Unit Available
34764 DEQUINDRE RD
34764 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
5000 sqft
Exclusive Location available for lease. Zoned for commercial, medical and or office use. Approximately 2500 sqft. Move in Condition.
1 Unit Available
1771 N OPDYKE Road
1771 North Opdyke Road, Auburn Hills, MI
Studio
$9,999
LEASE PRICE TO BE NEGOTIATED!!!!! PRIME COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PERFECT FOR DEVELOPMENT! Front end is zoned B-1 according to City of Auburn Hills. Great exposure on N Opdyke Road. On the corner of N Opdyke Road and Joy Road, L shaped lot.
1 Unit Available
66459 VAN DYKE Road
66459 Van Dyke Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$4,500
2500 sqft
Build-To-Suit LEASE of Commercial Retail on Prime Frontage. Be one of 2 Outlots on 579' of Van Dyke Road Frontage being built as part of a 40.25 +/- Acre Residential/Commercial Development Site.
1 Unit Available
66457 VAN DYKE Road
66457 Van Dyke Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$4,500
2500 sqft
Build-To-Suit Commercial Retail on Prime Frontage. Be one of 2 Outlots on 579' of Van Dyke Road Frontage being built as part of a 40.25 +/- Acre Residential/Commercial Development Site.
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35980 WOODWARD Avenue
35980 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$7,900
22515 sqft
Office space available in amazing central location on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. Very close proximity to downtown Birmingham. High traffic count and visibility.
