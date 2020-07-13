/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 AM
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Riverview, MI
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Riverview
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.
Results within 1 mile of Riverview
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
3678 19th
3678 19th Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Wyandotte 2 Bedroom 1 Bath w/ Finished Basement - Property Id: 25840 *Large Living Rm *New Kitchen *Gorgeous Finished Basement Almost Doubles Your Living Space! *New Carpet *Freshly Painted *NEW Furnace w/Digital Programmable
Results within 5 miles of Riverview
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
14117 WATERSWAY Drive
14117 Watersway Dr, Gibraltar, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
READY FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY YOUR NEW HOME (JUST A FEW STEPS FROM HUMBUG MARINA - NEW GRANITE THROUGHOUT - LARGE ROOMS - VAULTED CEILINGS -BEAUTIFUL GROUNDS maintained by Association - Balcony to enjoy the nice Summer
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
24178 PARKE LANE
24178 Parke Lane, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
ISLAND LIVING ...QUIET AND PEACEFUL TOO..SECOND FLOOR ,WELL CARED FOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS CONDO HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND A DOUBLE CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LAUNDRY UNIT ALSO. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED TOO. ENJOY THE BALCONY WITH SERENE VIEWS.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13117 Turnberry
13117 Turberry Court, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo with a 1 car attached garage! Dishwasher-Stove-Refrigerator all INCLUDED This Unit will go FAST! Must apply online at SRMMI.com $1350.00 Plus $60.
Last updated May 23 at 09:15am
1 Unit Available
14746 Miller St
14746 Miller Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
926 sqft
Ranch Style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen opens ups to the living room. Carpet in all the rooms. No garage, no basement, no central. Window unit will be removed.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
2444 2nd
2444 2nd Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
Lower unit one bedroom apartment available in Wyandotte. Located just blocks away from the water, local boutiques, night life, and great restaurants. Utilities $30/month. Rent $795.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14666 Banner St
14666 Banner Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home with nice hardwood floors. Nice updated bathroom. Open front porch. Easement along one side of the home. A very big yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12210 Syracuse St
12210 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air.
Results within 10 miles of Riverview
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6546 Westpoint St
6546 Westpoint St, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful old style home with a modern feel. The hardwoods have been re-polish and looking brand new. One of the biggest rooms upstairs with a full bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25950 Pennie St
25950 Pennie Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Bungalow in Dearborn Heights with full basement. Large Yard. Brick wall in the living room to give it a unique modern touch! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25702 Norfolk St.
25702 Norfolk Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/23/20 25702 Norfolk St. - Property Id: 318682 This nice 3 bedroom brick home with huge back yard and detached garage is available for rent. Inquire online or via text to Jay at 3135503724. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
28496 Halecreek St
28496 Halecreek Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
Great home on a quite street. This home is featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polished hardwood floors in all the rooms. Big back yard. No basement and no garage. Large counter top space. Lots of room with the cabinets.