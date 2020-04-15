All apartments in Portage
Last updated April 15 2020

4179 Isabelle Street

4179 Isabelle Street · (269) 226-2996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4179 Isabelle Street, Portage, MI 49024

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious ranch style home is beautifully maintained. Open floor plan features cathedral ceilings in the living room, kitchen and master bedroom. Kitchen has new appliances and counter tops and is open to the convenient mud room off of the garage. Bright living room has new solid surface flooring. Dining area has sliders that open to the large deck. Master suite has double closets and full bath with walk in shower. 2 other nice sized bedrooms and 2nd full bath with tub. Nicely finished basement includes a great family room with egress window, 3rd full bath, and 2 other finished rooms perfect for an office or craft room. Lots of unfinished space for storage and laundry room-washer and dryer included. Large, private back yard with new fence. Attached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4179 Isabelle Street have any available units?
4179 Isabelle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portage, MI.
What amenities does 4179 Isabelle Street have?
Some of 4179 Isabelle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4179 Isabelle Street currently offering any rent specials?
4179 Isabelle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4179 Isabelle Street pet-friendly?
No, 4179 Isabelle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portage.
Does 4179 Isabelle Street offer parking?
Yes, 4179 Isabelle Street does offer parking.
Does 4179 Isabelle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4179 Isabelle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4179 Isabelle Street have a pool?
No, 4179 Isabelle Street does not have a pool.
Does 4179 Isabelle Street have accessible units?
No, 4179 Isabelle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4179 Isabelle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4179 Isabelle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4179 Isabelle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4179 Isabelle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
