4179 Isabelle Street

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious ranch style home is beautifully maintained. Open floor plan features cathedral ceilings in the living room, kitchen and master bedroom. Kitchen has new appliances and counter tops and is open to the convenient mud room off of the garage. Bright living room has new solid surface flooring. Dining area has sliders that open to the large deck. Master suite has double closets and full bath with walk in shower. 2 other nice sized bedrooms and 2nd full bath with tub. Nicely finished basement includes a great family room with egress window, 3rd full bath, and 2 other finished rooms perfect for an office or craft room. Lots of unfinished space for storage and laundry room-washer and dryer included. Large, private back yard with new fence. Attached 2 car garage.