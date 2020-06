Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the beautiful view from this upper level condo in The Lakes of Woodbridge. This updated condo offers two bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living room with cathedral ceilings. Open dining area, spacious kitchen with slider to the deck. Newer flooring throughout with neutral light paint colors. One car garage included. Washer and dryer included for convenience only.