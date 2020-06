Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Two more bedrooms and a full family bath on main level. Finished basement with family room, 4th bedroom with egress and full bath. Kitchen appliances and laundry included. Two car attached garage and deck overlooking back partially fenced yard. $300 nonrefundable cleaning fee.