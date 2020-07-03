87 KENSINGTON BLVD

Amenities

Updated home with granite counters and stainless appliances. Double ovens and microwave. Modern bathrooms.Hardwood floors. Full basement and two car garage. Fenced yard. Dead end street, so limited traffic. No smoking. No pets.Tenant pays all costs;lawn care, snow removal,water, garbage,sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet. Renters insurance required. Rent $2100, security deposit $3150, prep charge $200. Total cost of entry $5450. Property is not suitable for 3 roomates, as you must pass through the 3rd bedroom to reach the Master Bedroom. Licensed real estate salesperson shall be physically present at all times.Credit report (650 score or better) Proof of income ($75,000 or better), Application, Offer to Lease.