87 KENSINGTON BLVD
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:34 PM

87 KENSINGTON BLVD

87 Kensington Boulevard · (248) 910-7734
Location

87 Kensington Boulevard, Pleasant Ridge, MI 48069
Pleasant Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Updated home with granite counters and stainless appliances. Double ovens and microwave. Modern bathrooms.Hardwood floors. Full basement and two car garage. Fenced yard. Dead end street, so limited traffic. No smoking. No pets.Tenant pays all costs;lawn care, snow removal,water, garbage,sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet. Renters insurance required. Rent $2100, security deposit $3150, prep charge $200. Total cost of entry $5450. Property is not suitable for 3 roomates, as you must pass through the 3rd bedroom to reach the Master Bedroom. Licensed real estate salesperson shall be physically present at all times.Credit report (650 score or better) Proof of income ($75,000 or better), Application, Offer to Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 KENSINGTON BLVD have any available units?
87 KENSINGTON BLVD has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87 KENSINGTON BLVD have?
Some of 87 KENSINGTON BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 KENSINGTON BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
87 KENSINGTON BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 KENSINGTON BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 87 KENSINGTON BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Ridge.
Does 87 KENSINGTON BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 87 KENSINGTON BLVD offers parking.
Does 87 KENSINGTON BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 KENSINGTON BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 KENSINGTON BLVD have a pool?
No, 87 KENSINGTON BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 87 KENSINGTON BLVD have accessible units?
No, 87 KENSINGTON BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 87 KENSINGTON BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 KENSINGTON BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 KENSINGTON BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 KENSINGTON BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
