4021 COMMERCE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

You could live here in time for BOATING SEASON! The pictures are good but you need to see this house to experience it. Overlooking the most sought after lake in Michigan, is this Aspen inspired gem. Breathtaking views of the lake from every room, the entire back of the house is glass. Spectacular unconventional design, two grand staircases with wood/iron detailing, and an elevator that goes to all 3 levels. Soaring 2 story Great Room with detailed moldings, floor to ceiling windows. Barrel roof and wood trim detailing in family room and spacious library with gorgeous Brazilian hardwood floors and 3 walls of bay windows. Amazing kitchen with Cherry LaFata cabinets, enormous granite island with second sink, SS top-of-the-line appliances including Thermador 8 burner oven/stove. Grand master suite with his/hers closets, bath with euro shower, jetted tub, his/hers vanities w/space left over for a couch! Two other En-suites with walk-in closets. BATVAI Also for Sale MLS#2200008972