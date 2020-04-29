All apartments in Orchard Lake Village
Orchard Lake Village, MI
4021 COMMERCE Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

4021 COMMERCE Road

4021 Commerce Road · (248) 686-0024
Location

4021 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake Village, MI 48324

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,995

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 6247 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
You could live here in time for BOATING SEASON! The pictures are good but you need to see this house to experience it. Overlooking the most sought after lake in Michigan, is this Aspen inspired gem. Breathtaking views of the lake from every room, the entire back of the house is glass. Spectacular unconventional design, two grand staircases with wood/iron detailing, and an elevator that goes to all 3 levels. Soaring 2 story Great Room with detailed moldings, floor to ceiling windows. Barrel roof and wood trim detailing in family room and spacious library with gorgeous Brazilian hardwood floors and 3 walls of bay windows. Amazing kitchen with Cherry LaFata cabinets, enormous granite island with second sink, SS top-of-the-line appliances including Thermador 8 burner oven/stove. Grand master suite with his/hers closets, bath with euro shower, jetted tub, his/hers vanities w/space left over for a couch! Two other En-suites with walk-in closets. BATVAI Also for Sale MLS#2200008972

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 COMMERCE Road have any available units?
4021 COMMERCE Road has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4021 COMMERCE Road have?
Some of 4021 COMMERCE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 COMMERCE Road currently offering any rent specials?
4021 COMMERCE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 COMMERCE Road pet-friendly?
No, 4021 COMMERCE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orchard Lake Village.
Does 4021 COMMERCE Road offer parking?
Yes, 4021 COMMERCE Road does offer parking.
Does 4021 COMMERCE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4021 COMMERCE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 COMMERCE Road have a pool?
No, 4021 COMMERCE Road does not have a pool.
Does 4021 COMMERCE Road have accessible units?
No, 4021 COMMERCE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 COMMERCE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 COMMERCE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4021 COMMERCE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4021 COMMERCE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
