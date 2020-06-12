/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northville, MI
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE Street
314 Lake Street, Northville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1122 sqft
Cute, move in ready, walk to town, Downtown Northville Location. 2 car attached garage. Nice, updated kitchen. Sizable dining room and 1st floor bedroom. Spacious living room. Foyer room with wood like floors, used as study or reading room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
307 N CENTER Street
307 North Center Street, Northville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1490 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE CHARMER! THIS MOVE-IN READY COLONIAL WAS COMPLETELY REBUILT IN 1995 AND IS WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND EVERYTHING HISTORIC DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE HAS TO OFFER.
Results within 1 mile of Northville
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45010 DUNBARTON
45010 Dunbarton Drive, Novi, MI
LOVELY COLONIAL FOR LEASE. BACKS TO A COMMONS AREA WITH VERY PRIVATE BACKYARD.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45331 COURTVIEW Trail
45331 Courtview Trail, Novi, MI
VERY IMPRESSIVE FIRST FLOOR MASTER CAPE COD, MARBLE FLOOR FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS & CROWN MOLDING IN DINING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BREAKFAST NOOK & KITCHEN AREA. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. GREAT ROOM WITH MARBLE FIREPLACE.
Results within 5 miles of Northville
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
89 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
12 Units Available
Foxpointe Townhouses
26375 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1600 sqft
***Huge Beautiful Luxury Townhome! Renovated from Floor to Ceiling. MUST SEE! $1633 Immediate move in!! Please call the leasing office for your personal tour. Preferred employee discounts for Police/Fire/Active Military.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
49095 FREESTONE Drive
49095 Freestone Dr, Wayne County, MI
Welcome to this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 full & 1 half bath Northville cape cod, located in desirable Estates of Arcadia Ridge & boasting over 5000sqft of living space! A 2 story entry provides access to the formal living and dining rooms w/ bay
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45274 Denise Ct.
45274 Denise Court, Wayne County, MI
We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45133 OAK FOREST Drive
45133 Oak Forest Dr, Wayne County, MI
Completely renovated in 2015, this beautiful home on oversized lot backs to woods.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
44445 BROADMOOR Boulevard
44445 Broadmoor Blvd, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2524 sqft
AWESOME LEASE OPPORTUNITY WITH THIS GREAT CONDO IN VILLAS AT NORTHVILLE HILLS.
1 of 31
Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
49580 POWELL RIDGE Court
49580 Powell Ridge Ct, Wayne County, MI
EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24248 Woodham Road
24248 Woodham Road, Novi, MI
Avaiblable Aug 1st, please contact Amy Chen @7342337517. Spacious 4BR 2.5Bath Colonial. . Family Room w/cathedral ceiling. Private Study Room. Hardwood Flooring to hallway, kitchen and eating area. Gas fireplace in Family Room.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
16712 YELLOWSTONE Drive
16712 Yellowstone Dr, Wayne County, MI
THIS HOME IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. TRANSFERIES WELCOME!!!MINIMUM OF 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED!!! ELEGENT HOME IS BEING OFFERED FOR LEASE!!! BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED WITH COURTYARD GARAGE.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
44692 MANSFIELD Drive
44692 Mansfield Drive, Novi, MI
BEAUTIFUL NOVI COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE JAMESTOWNE GREENE SUBDIVISION. THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR WITH CARPET IN THE FAMILY ROOM.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45274 Denise
45274 Denise Drive, Wayne County, MI
45274 Denise Drive, Wayne County, MI

We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
38438 LYNWOOD Court
38438 Lynwood Court, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1447 sqft
End unit on cul-de-sac this home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Hunter Douglas blinds t/o. Ceramic tile in all baths. 42 inch cabinets in kitchen, master bedroom has wic. Close to F.H Golf Course. Freshly painted and new carpet, finished basement.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
39365 PLUMBROOK Drive
39365 Plumbrook Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
4 BEDROOM COLONIAL FOR LEASE IN QUIET FARMINGTON HILLS SUBDIVISION. 2 STORY FOYER WITH LARGE SPIRAL STAIRCASE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER CARPET IN FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, AND LIBRARY. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
25927 JUNCTION
25927 Junction, Novi, MI
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN NOVI. BUILT IN 1997. NICE KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY. NEUTRAL COLOR. FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREA AND EXPRESSWAYS. LONG TERM PREFERRED.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28367 DECLARATION Drive
28367 Declaration Drive, Novi, MI
CORP LEASE, 2 YRS OR MORE PREFERRED. NEW 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH COLONIAL IN POPULAR LIBERTY PARK SUB. 2 STORY HARDWOOD FOYER. BRIGHT AND OPEN LAYOUT, SPACIOUS LOFT, LARGE MASTER SUITE. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB.
