670-1 Griswold Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking conference room accessible internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible conference room parking internet access

Private finished offices available..up to 10 available. All offices include access to conference room, reception area, kitchen, baths, private lakefront deck and meeting room. Top finishes. Quiet, serene, lakefront setting in prime area of Northville, walking distance to town. Easy parking and access for clients. Ideal for Attorneys, Therapists, Accountants, or even home office substitute, etc. Private offices are roughly 120 sq. ft. with access to all above. Up to 6 private offices possibly available. Handicap accessible building. Gross lease. Short term lease is possible. All electricity, heating, maintenance, taxes, internet, parking included in the gross lease price of $750/month per office.