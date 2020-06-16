All apartments in Northville
670-1 Griswold Street

670 Griswold St · (734) 812-0088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

670 Griswold St, Northville, MI 48167

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 498 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
conference room
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
parking
internet access
Private finished offices available..up to 10 available. All offices include access to conference room, reception area, kitchen, baths, private lakefront deck and meeting room. Top finishes. Quiet, serene, lakefront setting in prime area of Northville, walking distance to town. Easy parking and access for clients. Ideal for Attorneys, Therapists, Accountants, or even home office substitute, etc. Private offices are roughly 120 sq. ft. with access to all above. Up to 6 private offices possibly available. Handicap accessible building. Gross lease. Short term lease is possible. All electricity, heating, maintenance, taxes, internet, parking included in the gross lease price of $750/month per office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670-1 Griswold Street have any available units?
670-1 Griswold Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 670-1 Griswold Street have?
Some of 670-1 Griswold Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670-1 Griswold Street currently offering any rent specials?
670-1 Griswold Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670-1 Griswold Street pet-friendly?
No, 670-1 Griswold Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northville.
Does 670-1 Griswold Street offer parking?
Yes, 670-1 Griswold Street does offer parking.
Does 670-1 Griswold Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670-1 Griswold Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670-1 Griswold Street have a pool?
No, 670-1 Griswold Street does not have a pool.
Does 670-1 Griswold Street have accessible units?
Yes, 670-1 Griswold Street has accessible units.
Does 670-1 Griswold Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 670-1 Griswold Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 670-1 Griswold Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 670-1 Griswold Street does not have units with air conditioning.
