314 LAKE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute, move in ready, walk to town, Downtown Northville Location. 2 car attached garage. Nice, updated kitchen. Sizable dining room and 1st floor bedroom. Spacious living room. Foyer room with wood like floors, used as study or reading room. Upper level has 2 more bedrooms and nicely updated and clean full bath. Laundry facilities in lower level. Must have minimum credit of 720 and income qualifications. Prefer 6 month at a time lease contract with options to renew if owner and tenant agree.