Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:26 PM

314 LAKE Street

314 Lake Street · (734) 812-0088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

314 Lake Street, Northville, MI 48167

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute, move in ready, walk to town, Downtown Northville Location. 2 car attached garage. Nice, updated kitchen. Sizable dining room and 1st floor bedroom. Spacious living room. Foyer room with wood like floors, used as study or reading room. Upper level has 2 more bedrooms and nicely updated and clean full bath. Laundry facilities in lower level. Must have minimum credit of 720 and income qualifications. Prefer 6 month at a time lease contract with options to renew if owner and tenant agree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 LAKE Street have any available units?
314 LAKE Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 LAKE Street have?
Some of 314 LAKE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 LAKE Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 LAKE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 LAKE Street pet-friendly?
No, 314 LAKE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northville.
Does 314 LAKE Street offer parking?
Yes, 314 LAKE Street does offer parking.
Does 314 LAKE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 LAKE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 LAKE Street have a pool?
No, 314 LAKE Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 LAKE Street have accessible units?
No, 314 LAKE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 LAKE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 LAKE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 LAKE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 LAKE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
