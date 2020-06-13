Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Northview, MI with balcony

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated December 2 at 08:30pm
1 Unit Available
Northview Harbor Apartments
2625 Northvale Dr NE, Northview, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
858 sqft
Located in a convenient, centralized location, this complex offers vaulted ceilings, satellite TV, refrigerators, hardwood floors, and an onsite fitness center and laundry facility. Units also offer disposals and ranges.
Results within 1 mile of Northview
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Creston
13 Units Available
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,101
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.

1 of 9

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,099
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on Lamberton Lake in Grand Rapids. 1) Large Living room 2) kitchen with bar area connecting to dinning room. 3) Large master suite bedroom. 4) 3 season porch overlooking Lake. 5) Laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Northview
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Creston
5 Units Available
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Creston
5 Units Available
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
10 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Northeast Grand Rapids
3 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Belknap Lookout
20 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,415
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
984 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Belknap Lookout
6 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,177
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Heritage Hill
8 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
8 Units Available
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,114
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,614
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Midtown
58 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,301
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
SWAN
16 Units Available
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Belknap Lookout
2 Units Available
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
955 sqft
In what used to be the Sackner Products Factory (at 820 Monroe NW), this historic building sits in the Monroe North neighborhood just outside Grand Rapids' City Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Belknap Lookout
3 Units Available
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated September 7 at 04:29pm
Northeast Grand Rapids
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$726
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Grand
1 Unit Available
954 Fremont Ave NW
954 Fremont Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for MOVE-IN on August 1st, 2020. Located on the NW side of Grand Rapids, this renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single-family home is ready for renters.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
641 Atwood St NE
641 Atwood Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Ready for MOVE-IN around July 17, 2020. Come live the Heritage Hill lifestyle in this sprawling 4 bedroom 1.5 bath single-family home. The location is perfect and the amenities the home offers make the deal even better.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
252 Pearl Street NW
252 Pearl Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,399
Look no further, this elegant Forslund Condo is a unique find. Fully furnished right down to the dishes and silverware. Located on the building's third floor with spectacular views of downtown Grand Rapids & the Grand River.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
430 Union Avenue NE
430 Union Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
657 sqft
Located just blocks from Spectrum Health downtown campus, this hip custom built condo is located in the heart of Mid-Town.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4134 Woodrush Lane
4134 Woodrush Lane, Comstock Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
Immaculate and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome style end unit condo in Comstock Park Schools. Many updates! Fresh paint, neutral palette, new gorgeous tile backsplashes, updated lighting in kitchen and baths.New laminate flooring, new carpet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Northview, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Northview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

