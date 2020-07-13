15 Apartments for rent in Monroe, MI with parking
Monroe apartment hunting is easy enough. However, finding the perfect rental property in this little city on the shores of Lake Erie will take some local knowledge. We might have just what you need in terms of an inside scoop on Monroe apartments and houses for rent. So, read on!
Yes, it's true humans come from the water, or at least the people of Monroe do. Why else would they enjoy swimming and fishing so much? The shores of Lake Erie, the River Raisin, and the wetlands are all great places for locals to get in touch with their inner-fish, and the 1,300 acres of Sterling State Park provide plenty of wildlife and amazing camping spots where a Monroe renter can to get in touch with a variety of inner-animals.
Wildlife aside, there are also some nice and tame riverside parks for families to enjoy. St. Mary's Park sits on the river next to St. Mary's church and St. Mary's High School in a wonderfully safe and family-friendly neighborhood. Whether you like to live on the wild side or the tame side, you’re sure to find a beautiful rental around here. And, you just can't beat the prices.
Rental rates range from $400 to $1,200. There are cheap studios and apartments for rent at less than $500. Nicer, bigger apartments and duplexes with a homier feel can cost about $500 - $600. Ranch-style and craftsman rental homes cost about $900 - $1,200. There are also a couple of affordable senior communities near the river, costing about $800 - $1,000.
For those who chose to live in an apartment community, there are many convenient property amenities to enjoy. Features such as 24-hour maintenance, a swimming pool, gym, laundry room, and plenty of parking are the most common amenities you will find here. Many rental properties also include private entrances, yards, and units with their very own washer & dryer.
Whether you're a pet-lover, a pet-hater, or just plain allergic to those of the furry variety, you’re sure to find a rental property to fit your needs. There are plenty of pet friendly apartments and rental homes. There are also plenty of places that don't allow any pets at all. Some apartment communities feature pet friendly and pet free buildings, allowing like-minded neighbors to live in peace while their counterparts do the same. However, those moving into town with their cats and dogs should be ready to pay the typical pet fees.
So, that's the life for a Monroe renter these days. Best of luck and happy home hunting!
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.