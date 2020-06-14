Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Milford, MI with garage

Milford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd., Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1395 sqft
Redwood White Lake is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completeley updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.
Results within 5 miles of Milford

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2340 MEDINAH Court
2340 Medinah Court, Commerce, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3706 sqft
Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2734 E HIGHLAND Road E
2734 E Highland Rd, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,650
15766 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION OF PRIME RETAIL SPACE ZONED C4, THIS LOCATION PRESENTS RETAIL, OFFICE OR SERVICE. ZONED C-4 COMMERCIAL/AUTOMOTIVE TWO AVAILABLE SPACE 1,480 SQ.FT UNIT AT GREAT RATE OF $1,650/mo + C.A.M. Charge. CONTACT AGENT FOR SHOWING.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wixom
1 Unit Available
316 N WIXOM Road
316 North Wixom Road, Wixom, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Great location in a newer complex close to downtown Wixom and expressways. Second floor ranch unit with very open floor plan with large master bedroom with private bath and large closet. Second bedroom with second full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Walled Lake
Contact for Availability
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
15203 CHESAPEAKE CIR.
15203 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMACULATE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM ----- CHESAPEAKE CIR - BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO. HOME BOASTS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING FOR LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28192 Oakmonte Circle East
28192 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
28192 Oakmonte Circle East Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & ATTACHED

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1133 E Lake Dr
1133 East Lake Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Time for summer on the lake. This recently renovated, lakefront house combines the best of all worlds. Perfect location for work and play with excellent schools. Ideally located in the heart of key arteries: 696, 275, M5, 96.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive
26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4670 sqft
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
43061 EMERSON Way
43061 Emerson Way, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2253 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM NOVI HOME. VAULTED CEILING. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN & DINING ROOM. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREAS AND EASY ACCESS TO ALL FREEWAYS. RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE AND GARBAGE REMOVAL.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
44692 MANSFIELD Drive
44692 Mansfield Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2040 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NOVI COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE JAMESTOWNE GREENE SUBDIVISION. THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR WITH CARPET IN THE FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
438 OLD PINE Way
438 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1639 sqft
Beautiful and bright 2 Story, 3 bedroom Condo Unit in desirable East Bay Village! The Condo features 3 big bedrooms, a huge walk-in closet in the upstairs bedroom, a covered balcony off the living room. Vaulted Ceilings, first floor Laundry Room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
2113 PARK PLACE Drive
2113 Park Place Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1054 sqft
Great end unit condo. Clean and ready for quick move in. Kitchen was expanded and opens up to living room for a more roomy feel.Large master bedroom. Includes all appliances. 1 car attached garage with opener.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
1482 MARINER Drive
1482 Mariner Drive, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Enjoy this clean and updated Lake Village condo that features an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and newer flooring throughout. Cute kitchen with granite counters, all appliances, newer paint, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
28385 Carlton Way
28385 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. 2 yr minimum. READY FOR MOVE IN. NEWER CARPET. UPPER UNIT, WITH ALL APPLIANCES. 2 FULL BATHS. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. LARGE KITCHEN. 1.5 MO SEC DEP. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. $300 CLEAN FEE. $25.00 app. fee.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
28122 CARLTON WAY Drive
28122 Carlton Way Drive, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1488 sqft
END UNIT IN CARLTON FOREST! LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER-END UNIT WITH VAULTED & CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, DINING AREA, EAT IN KITCHEN, TWO FULL BATHS, GAS FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, PRIVATE TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, NEWER WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
25927 JUNCTION
25927 Junction, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1840 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN NOVI. BUILT IN 1997. NICE KITCHEN OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY. NEUTRAL COLOR. FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AREA AND EXPRESSWAYS. LONG TERM PREFERRED.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
27868 DECLARATION Road
27868 Declaration Rd, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1051 sqft
VERY CLEAN LIKE-NEW CONDO FOR LEASE IN LIBERTY PARK COMMUNITY IN NOVI. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GLASS TOP STOVE, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, AND KITCHEN LIGHTING. NEW FLOORING IN ENTRY.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Milford, MI

Milford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

