Apartment List
/
MI
/
milford
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Milford, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood White Lake
130 Abbey Blvd., Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1395 sqft
Redwood White Lake is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completeley updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
319 Hickory Street
319 Hickory Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Call the Village of Milford home with this incredible rental opportunity! Located in the heart of downtown Milford, this historic home is full of character and charm.
Results within 5 miles of Milford

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2340 MEDINAH Court
2340 Medinah Court, Commerce, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3706 sqft
Beautiful custom, 4 bedroom home with so many extras! Two-story foyer with access to large dining room, half bath, private office. Just beyond curved staircase, two-story great room, with focal point fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1648 Lombardy
1648 Lombardy, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Just minutes from several restaurant options and Public boating access for White Lake, this turn-key Highland beauty is waiting for you to call it home! From the moment you step inside you’ll notice the high ceilings in the living room, soft gray
Results within 10 miles of Milford
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1294 sqft
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Walled Lake
Contact for Availability
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive, Wolverine Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Redwood® Wolverine Lake is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3290 EDGEWOOD PARK Drive
3290 Edgewood Park Drive, Commerce, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2125 sqft
LOWER STRAITS All-sports lakefront living! This ranch on the very desirous Edgewood Park Drive is on private Lower Straits Lake overlooks the 4th fairway of the country club golf course and gives one the perfect location to enjoy a rare opportunity

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
15203 CHESAPEAKE CIR.
15203 Chesapeake Circle, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMACULATE 2 BED 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM ----- CHESAPEAKE CIR - BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO. HOME BOASTS A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE WINDOWS ALLOWING FOR LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
365 South Warren Street
365 S Warren St, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Just completed! Spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of downtown South Lyon. Parkside Apartments has it all - An open floor plan that tastefully flows between the kitchen, dining and living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28192 Oakmonte Circle East
28192 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
28192 Oakmonte Circle East Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! - INVITING UPPER LEVEL CONDO IN LYON TOWNSHIP FOR LEASE! THIS UNIT FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & ATTACHED

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1133 E Lake Dr
1133 East Lake Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Time for summer on the lake. This recently renovated, lakefront house combines the best of all worlds. Perfect location for work and play with excellent schools. Ideally located in the heart of key arteries: 696, 275, M5, 96.

1 of 31

Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
22892 Saint Andrews Dr
22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4670 sqft
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
205 MAPLEWOOD CRT
205 Maplewood Court, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
GREAT CONDO IN THE BROOKWOOD VILLAGE IN SOUTH LYON. YOU WILL LOVE HOW CLOSE IT IS TO TOWN. THIS PLACE READY & WAITING FOR A NEW TENANT. YOU HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED, ALL APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY RM WITH STORAGE.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
44692 MANSFIELD Drive
44692 Mansfield Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2040 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NOVI COLONIAL IN DESIRABLE JAMESTOWNE GREENE SUBDIVISION. THIS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR WITH CARPET IN THE FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
438 OLD PINE Way
438 Old Pine Way, Walled Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1639 sqft
Beautiful and bright 2 Story, 3 bedroom Condo Unit in desirable East Bay Village! The Condo features 3 big bedrooms, a huge walk-in closet in the upstairs bedroom, a covered balcony off the living room. Vaulted Ceilings, first floor Laundry Room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
28234 OAKMONTE Circle W
28234 Oakmonte Circle, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
27868 DECLARATION Road
27868 Declaration Rd, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1051 sqft
VERY CLEAN LIKE-NEW CONDO FOR LEASE IN LIBERTY PARK COMMUNITY IN NOVI. 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GLASS TOP STOVE, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, AND KITCHEN LIGHTING. NEW FLOORING IN ENTRY.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Downtown South Lyon
1 Unit Available
138 E LIBERTY Street
138 East Liberty Street, South Lyon, MI
Studio
$1,250
1091 sqft
Office, Retail, or Communal Working Space. Completely renovated, and located in downtown South Lyon, this 1091 square foot office space is ideal for any business.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
41561 CORNELL Drive
41561 Cornell Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1160 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom detached condo nestled in golf community. 2 Car attached garage. Lovely hardwood flooring throughout first floor. Gas fireplace. Bright clean kitchen with ample cabinets, neutral counters and all appliances included.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
29420 WESTON Drive
29420 Weston Drive, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1623 sqft
NOVI'S PREMIER COMMUNITY "MEADOWBROOK TOWNOMES" LUXURY CONDO FOR RENT! WHY RENT AN APARTMENT WHEN YOU CAN RENT A BEAUTIFUL END UNIT CONDO! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, REMARKABLE VALUE ON LUXURY 3 BDRM CONDO.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
212 S PONTIAC Trail
212 South Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1347 sqft
Incredible opportunity to lease directly on the north end of Walled Lake!!! This completely renovated and fully furnished bungalow offers 2 bed, 1.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Walled Lake
1 Unit Available
12107 Addington Drive
12107 Addington Drive, Commerce, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1315 sqft
Largest of the 3 floor plans in highly sought after Addington Corners on a premium lot with TWO-CAR TANDEM GARAGE! 2 storied foyer leads you into the great room with vaulted ceiling and formal dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Milford, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Milford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Milford 2 BedroomsMilford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilford 3 Bedrooms
Milford Apartments with BalconyMilford Apartments with GarageMilford Apartments with Parking
Milford Apartments with Washer-DryerMilford Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIDexter, MIBloomfield Hills, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MI
Clawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIHaslett, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor