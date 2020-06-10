228 West Nelson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Premium Location, location, location! Adorable brick bungalow close to Midland Country Club with all new, modern stainless appliances! 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood flooring. Fresh paint throughout house an d all new lighting fixtures. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Dining room is open to the living room which has a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy cozy evenings at home with friends and family. Finished Basement with laundry. Large screened in porch adds additional space for entertaining. Centrally located to schools, shopping, library, Dow Gardens and Center for the Arts. If you are looking for a cookie cutter home that is the same as all the others, this is NOT it. Location, Location, Location and great corner lot. Welcome home. For Lease or lease to own.

