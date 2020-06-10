All apartments in Midland
228 West Nelson Street
228 West Nelson Street

228 West Nelson Street · (989) 506-6054
Location

228 West Nelson Street, Midland, MI 48640

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Premium Location, location, location! Adorable brick bungalow close to Midland Country Club with all new, modern stainless appliances! 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood flooring. Fresh paint throughout house an d all new lighting fixtures. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Dining room is open to the living room which has a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy cozy evenings at home with friends and family. Finished Basement with laundry. Large screened in porch adds additional space for entertaining. Centrally located to schools, shopping, library, Dow Gardens and Center for the Arts. If you are looking for a cookie cutter home that is the same as all the others, this is NOT it. Location, Location, Location and great corner lot. Welcome home. For Lease or lease to own.
This 3 Bed/ 1 bath bungalow has been updated with a new roof, fresh paint throughout, and new landscaping outside. It has all new appliances including stainless steel French door fridge, dishwasher, Microwave, and gas stove.

Finished basement including a laundry room. There is a relaxed screened back porch. All new light fixtures on the inside and a new decorative light pole just outside the front door. The neighborhood is located a few blocks from Midland country club, parks, Midland Center for the Arts, and the library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 West Nelson Street have any available units?
228 West Nelson Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 West Nelson Street have?
Some of 228 West Nelson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 West Nelson Street currently offering any rent specials?
228 West Nelson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 West Nelson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 West Nelson Street is pet friendly.
Does 228 West Nelson Street offer parking?
Yes, 228 West Nelson Street does offer parking.
Does 228 West Nelson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 West Nelson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 West Nelson Street have a pool?
No, 228 West Nelson Street does not have a pool.
Does 228 West Nelson Street have accessible units?
No, 228 West Nelson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 228 West Nelson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 West Nelson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 West Nelson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 West Nelson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
