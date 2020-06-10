All apartments in Midland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Redwood Midland

7420 Orion Court · (833) 387-1287
Location

7420 Orion Court, Midland, MI 48642

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Rosewood-1

$1,629

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Birchwood-1

$1,684

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Midland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
guest suite
online portal
smoke-free community
Redwood® Midlan is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight restrictions. The following dog breeds are restricted: Akita, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Pitbull, Rottweiler, Shar-Pei, Staffordshire Terrier, or any mixed breeds that include those listed.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Midland have any available units?
Redwood Midland offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,629. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Midland have?
Some of Redwood Midland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Midland currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Midland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Midland pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Midland is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Midland offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Midland offers parking.
Does Redwood Midland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Midland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Midland have a pool?
No, Redwood Midland does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Midland have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Midland has accessible units.
Does Redwood Midland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Midland has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Midland have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Midland has units with air conditioning.
