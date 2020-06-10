Redwood Midland

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight restrictions. The following dog breeds are restricted: Akita, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Pitbull, Rottweiler, Shar-Pei, Staffordshire Terrier, or any mixed breeds that include those listed.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.