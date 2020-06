Amenities

What an amazing opportunity to be a part of Linden's new history!! She's back!! The Union Block building has been re-built and is better than ever! This will be the heart of the community throughout the year, and your business can benefit from the 500+ families that will be visiting this building on a monthly basis, not to mention the approx 13,000 cars that drive by the building each day! This amounts to some amazing exposure for your business! There are only 3 spaces available for lease so contact us today for details.